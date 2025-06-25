All Hawks

Social Media Reacts to Atlanta Acquiring Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade With Celtics

Jackson Caudell

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks have entered the NBA trade craziness.

While they did not make the first NBA trade this offseason, they made one that could be among the most impactful. According to multiple reports, the Hawks are acquiring Porzingis and a 2026 2nd round pick from the Celtics, Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick are going to Brooklyn, and the Celtics are getting Georges Niang and a 2031 2nd rounder from Atlanta.

This is obviously a huge trade for the Hawks. Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.

Social media and the NBA world were buzzing after the big trade:

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

