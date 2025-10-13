Spread and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Preseason Game Between Atlanta and Miami
The Atlanta Hawks preseason rolls on tonight when they welcome their division rival, the Miami Heat to Atlanta. The Hawks dropped their first preseason game against the Rockets, but bounced back on Saturday with a victory on the road against the Grizzlies.
With the preseason winding down, will head coach Quinn Snyder continue to play his regular starters and bench rotation or will he sit some guys tonight? It will be interesting to see, as Atlanta is nine days away from the regular season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
Who wins?
Preseason games are hard to pin down because there is a question about who is and who is not going to play. With no real injury reports, there is no way to know who is going to step on the floor and how many minutes they are going to play.
Our own Rohan Raman gave a brief preview for tonight's game:
"While they got the win, it was a tough night from Trae Young. He didn't make a single three-pointer against the Grizzlies. The combination of Javon Small and Jaylen Wells did a great job of cutting off his usual spots and Young's efficiency suffered as a result. It'd be nice to see him get back on track against another tough matchup in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell had Young's number throughout the matchups between Atlanta and Miami last season - it won't be easy for Young, but these are the type of assignments he needs to beat if the Hawks have any chance of making a postseason run.
While they got the win, it was a tough night from Trae Young. He didn't make a single three-pointer against the Grizzlies. The combination of Javon Small and Jaylen Wells did a great job of cutting off his usual spots and Young's efficiency suffered as a result. It'd be nice to see him get back on track against another tough matchup in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell had Young's number throughout the matchups between Atlanta and Miami last season - it won't be easy for Young, but these are the type of assignments he needs to beat if the Hawks have any chance of making a postseason run.
While they got the win, it was a tough night from Trae Young. He didn't make a single three-pointer against the Grizzlies. The combination of Javon Small and Jaylen Wells did a great job of cutting off his usual spots and Young's efficiency suffered as a result. It'd be nice to see him get back on track against another tough matchup in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell had Young's number throughout the matchups between Atlanta and Miami last season - it won't be easy for Young, but these are the type of assignments he needs to beat if the Hawks have any chance of making a postseason run.
While they got the win, it was a tough night from Trae Young. He didn't make a single three-pointer against the Grizzlies. The combination of Javon Small and Jaylen Wells did a great job of cutting off his usual spots and Young's efficiency suffered as a result. It'd be nice to see him get back on track against another tough matchup in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell had Young's number throughout the matchups between Atlanta and Miami last season - it won't be easy for Young, but these are the type of assignments he needs to beat if the Hawks have any chance of making a postseason run.
If Bam Adebayo plays, the matchup between him and Kristaps Porzingis is going to be one to watch. Both are excellent defenders, but they do it a little differently. Porzingis is a dominant rim protector while Adebayo is incredibly switchable and versatile. Bam likely won't play his usual minutes, but the Hawks' offense isn't going to be able to feast in the paint like they did against the Grizzlies. It'll be interesting to see if they can still find success on that end despite playing against a larger Miami lineup. Porzingis had a nice bounce-back performance against the Grizzlies and looked more like the floor spacer/rim protector that the Hawks imagined they were getting when they traded for him. He still needs to get his foul rate under control, but it was a much better performance than his Hawks preseason debut."
Prediction
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 5.5 point favorites against Miami tonight at home.
Whenever you are picking preseason games, you have little to no information and because is the third game, there is a chance that starters and important role players don't play or don't play much. Because it is home, I will pick the Hawks.
Final Score: Hawks 118, Heat 113
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.