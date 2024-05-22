State Farm Arena Named Best Venue By Front Office Sports
Earlier today, Front Office Sports, the multi-platform media and news organization covering the business of sports, announced their powered by Sports Innovation Lab. This list included Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, selected as the city’s only sports and entertainment venue, and highlighted as one of four NBA venues to make the Top 10 list.
This award recognizes the sports venues that have met and exceeded the evolving demands of fans and set the new industry standard for success. Sports Innovation Lab analysts and venue experts reviewed all submitted entries, identifying key initiatives and activities that align with the evolving demands of the modern sports fan.
“We are honored to be recognized by Front Office Sports in their inaugural list of Best Venues,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and State Farm Arena General Manager Brett Stefansson. “There are so many people who work tirelessly for our organization and who make it their mission to ensure that every sports fan or concertgoer has an incredible time making memories at State Farm Arena.”
With an official capacity of 17,044, the downtown Atlanta venue has hosted hundreds of events including Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen, BLACKPINK, Drake, the Eagles, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby and Mary J. Blige and welcomed more than five million fans.
In addition to hosting more than 550 shows and basketball games over five years, State Farm Arena has also hosted impactful community and civic events, including becoming the first professional sports and entertainment venue to serve as a voting precinct for the 2020 General Election and its signature Million Meal Pack, which has packed more than three million meals to fight food insecurity throughout Metro Atlanta.
Home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena is a next-generation sports and live entertainment venue focused on experience, sustainability and service. Inspired by the city, the venue features premium restaurant options as well as experiential and celebrity-inspired spaces.
To learn more about State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com.