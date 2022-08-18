Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Schedule Release

Skip to main content
Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Schedule

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing ten aspects of the Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 schedule.
The 2022-23 NBA season will be here before we know it. The league announced the preseason and regular season schedule for all 30 teams yesterday.

As we covered this morning, the Atlanta Hawks shined in their schedule announcement video. Now it is time to dive into the dates and highlight the ten most important parts of the schedule.

No Preseason Home Games

Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks will not host any home games during the 2022 preseason.

Over the past few weeks, we kept waiting on the announcement of a preseason schedule, but it never came. It makes sense why the Hawks would not heavily promote the preseason schedule when there are no home games.

Technically, the Hawks are the home team for one of two games in Abu Dhabi. But setting aside the two U.A.E. games, the Hawks play their other two preseason games in Cleveland, Ohio, and Birmingham, Alabama. 

Opening Week

Apr 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts to pass the ball around Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

The Hawks first three regular season games are at State Farm Arena.

Sure, it is mildly disappointing the Hawks will not host any preseason games. But fans cannot gripe about the start of the regular season. The Hawks host three straight games at State Farm Arena.

Even better, the first three games are winnable. The Houston Rockets (Oct. 19), Orlando Magic (Oct. 21), and Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 23) are all relatively young teams that the Hawks can beat.

November Crucible

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as he collides with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

The Hawks' schedule becomes more challenging in November.

The Hawks' schedule becomes more challenging in late October before turning into a crucible in November. Seven of the Hawks 15 games in November are against teams that finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference last season.

The 2021-22 schedule took the Hawks on a dreadful west coast road trip that changed the team's course. The Hawks have to do better this November.

Holidays

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks do not play on Christmas Day 2022.

Last year, the Hawks played on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989. Additionally, they played on New Year's Eve. This year, they have been relegated back to observers on those two holidays. 

For what it's worth, they do play on Halloween (at Toronto Raptors), Martin Luther King Day (Miami Heat), and St. Patrick's Day (at Golden State Warriors). 

Travel

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) looks to pass as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.

The entire NBA is traveling less in the 2021-22 season.

Hats off to the league office for cutting down on travel in the 2022-23 season. During the shortened 2020-21 season, the league experimented with the schedule, and they seem to have kept the better ideas.

According to NBA Communications, the estimated travel has been reduced by 41,000 miles per team. Instances with no travel have increased by 66% from last season (88 from 53).

Homecoming Games

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) scores a basket against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mark your calendars for former-Hawks homecoming games.

As expected after a disappointing season, Atlanta's front office shook up the roster. So mark your calendars for the following former-Hawks homecoming games.

  • Nov. 16 - Boston Celtics (Danilo Gallinari)
  • Nov. 23 - Sacramento Kings (Kevin Huerter)
  • Dec. 23 - Detroit Pistons (Kevin Knox II)
  • Feb. 11 - San Antonio Spurs (Gorgui Dieng)
  • Feb. 28 - Washington Wizards (Delon Wright)

Road Tests

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks have several early road tests.

As we mentioned earlier, starting in late October, the schedule becomes more difficult. The Hawks have a five-game road trip that includes Milwaukee (Oct. 29), Toronto (Oct. 31), and New York (Nov. 2).

After a four-game homestand, the Hawks travel to Philadelphia (Nov. 12) and Milwaukee (Nov. 14). It is hard to overstate how vital November is for the Hawks.

Strength of Schedule

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have a friend schedule.

Yes, November will be tough. But according to Hardwood Paroxysm, the Hawks have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule. 

Beach Trips

Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks get to escape the cold during the winter months.

The Hawks have two nicely timed road trips. First, they open up in 2023 with a west coast road trip (Golden State, Sacramento, LA Lakers, LA Clippers). Nothing like California in January. Then, they get to spend March 4-6 in Miami, Florida, thanks to a back-to-back against the Heat.

Nationally Televised Games

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have one less nationally-televised game this season.

The Hawks appear on national television 18 times this season; five appearances on ESPN, three on TNT, and 10 on NBA TV. That is just one less nationally-televised game than last year.

