Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Schedule Release

The 2022-23 NBA season will be here before we know it. The league announced the preseason and regular season schedule for all 30 teams yesterday.

As we covered this morning, the Atlanta Hawks shined in their schedule announcement video. Now it is time to dive into the dates and highlight the ten most important parts of the schedule.

No Preseason Home Games

The Atlanta Hawks will not host any home games during the 2022 preseason. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few weeks, we kept waiting on the announcement of a preseason schedule, but it never came. It makes sense why the Hawks would not heavily promote the preseason schedule when there are no home games.

Technically, the Hawks are the home team for one of two games in Abu Dhabi. But setting aside the two U.A.E. games, the Hawks play their other two preseason games in Cleveland, Ohio, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Opening Week

The Hawks first three regular season games are at State Farm Arena. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, it is mildly disappointing the Hawks will not host any preseason games. But fans cannot gripe about the start of the regular season. The Hawks host three straight games at State Farm Arena.

Even better, the first three games are winnable. The Houston Rockets (Oct. 19), Orlando Magic (Oct. 21), and Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 23) are all relatively young teams that the Hawks can beat.

November Crucible

The Hawks' schedule becomes more challenging in late October before turning into a crucible in November. Seven of the Hawks 15 games in November are against teams that finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference last season.

The 2021-22 schedule took the Hawks on a dreadful west coast road trip that changed the team's course. The Hawks have to do better this November.

Holidays

The Atlanta Hawks do not play on Christmas Day 2022. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Hawks played on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989. Additionally, they played on New Year's Eve. This year, they have been relegated back to observers on those two holidays.

For what it's worth, they do play on Halloween (at Toronto Raptors), Martin Luther King Day (Miami Heat), and St. Patrick's Day (at Golden State Warriors).

Travel

The entire NBA is traveling less in the 2021-22 season. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hats off to the league office for cutting down on travel in the 2022-23 season. During the shortened 2020-21 season, the league experimented with the schedule, and they seem to have kept the better ideas.

According to NBA Communications, the estimated travel has been reduced by 41,000 miles per team. Instances with no travel have increased by 66% from last season (88 from 53).

Homecoming Games

As expected after a disappointing season, Atlanta's front office shook up the roster. So mark your calendars for the following former-Hawks homecoming games.

Nov. 16 - Boston Celtics (Danilo Gallinari)

Nov. 23 - Sacramento Kings (Kevin Huerter)

Dec. 23 - Detroit Pistons (Kevin Knox II)

Feb. 11 - San Antonio Spurs (Gorgui Dieng)

Feb. 28 - Washington Wizards (Delon Wright)

Road Tests

The Hawks have several early road tests. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned earlier, starting in late October, the schedule becomes more difficult. The Hawks have a five-game road trip that includes Milwaukee (Oct. 29), Toronto (Oct. 31), and New York (Nov. 2).

After a four-game homestand, the Hawks travel to Philadelphia (Nov. 12) and Milwaukee (Nov. 14). It is hard to overstate how vital November is for the Hawks.

Strength of Schedule

The Hawks have a friend schedule. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, November will be tough. But according to Hardwood Paroxysm, the Hawks have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule.

Beach Trips

The Hawks get to escape the cold during the winter months. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks have two nicely timed road trips. First, they open up in 2023 with a west coast road trip (Golden State, Sacramento, LA Lakers, LA Clippers). Nothing like California in January. Then, they get to spend March 4-6 in Miami, Florida, thanks to a back-to-back against the Heat.

Nationally Televised Games

The Hawks have one less nationally-televised game this season. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks appear on national television 18 times this season; five appearances on ESPN, three on TNT, and 10 on NBA TV. That is just one less nationally-televised game than last year.

Recommended For You

The Story Behind Hawks Schedule Announcement Video

Complete Breakdown of Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Schedule