The Story Behind Atlanta Hawks Schedule Announcement Video

Atlanta Hawks Shine in Schedule Announcement Video

Hawks

The Hawks collaborated with ‘Grillz by Scotty’ for a glitzy 2022-23 schedule announcement video delivered by Papa Johns.
Yesterday afternoon, the NBA announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. As part of this announcement, the Atlanta Hawks collaborated with Grillz by Scotty, a local Atlanta business that creates custom grillz for its celebrity clients from music and Hollywood, to launch its 2022-23 schedule delivered by Papa Johns.

In a video that debuted across the Hawks’ official social media channels, the organization highlighted the biggest matchups of the upcoming 22-23 season through artwork in the form of Grillz from Scotty ATL. Grillz have been popular in the hip-hop community since the early 1980s, and have recently come into the mainstream, having been featured in various music videos and described by celebrities as a symbol of hip-hop fashion. Grillz are also known as fronts or golds and is a type of dental jewelry worn over the teeth and are made of metal and are generally removable.

Scotty ATL, a native of Atlanta, is a rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur and started Grillz by Scotty in 2018. He has designed grillz for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and hip hop including Issa Rae, T.I., CeeLo Green, Trinidad James, Rich Homie Quan, Killer Mike and many more.

“It means the world to me to collaborate with the Hawks and rep my hometown by wearing the ATLANTA grill in this video,” said Scotty ATL. “Having been a fan of the Hawks since when Dominique Wilkins was playing for the team, I can’t think of a greater way to be stamped in the city of Atlanta. For the Hawks to say that they are rolling with me means a whole lot to me and on a lot of levels, I feel like it solidifies my company as being official to my city and to the world.”

Featured matchups of the season include the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. For each matchup, a unique, custom grillz was created that spotlighted a location, mark or player synonymous with the respective franchise.

“It was awesome for us to collaborate with Atlanta’s own Scotty ATL on this season’s schedule release video,” said Hawks’ EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “Scotty designed each unique set of Grillz and we could not be more pleased to showcase the art of Grillz by Scotty as he brought his unique flair to our schedule announcement.”

Single game tickets will be available for purchase on Monday, August 29, 12:00 PM. To get early access to tickets via presale, sign up on Hawks.com/presale. Chase, the official bank partner of the Atlanta Hawks, will offer Chase debit and credit cardmembers exclusive presale access to purchase single tickets to all home games at State Farm Arena.

For access to more than just tickets, check out our Stack Pack, starting at only 10 games. You choose your plan from four fan-favorite-themed packs. All Stack Pack Members receive higher savings and exclusive benefits including playoff priority, exclusive events, a personal membership consultant, and much more. Learn more about the 2022-23 schedule delivered by Papa Johns at Hawks.com/grillz.

