The Atlanta Hawks Biggest Roster Weakness Is Pretty Obvious Heading Into The Season
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy offseason and have crafted one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection.
The Hawks have a weaknesses though and one of them is fairly obvious.
Playmaking concerns?
The Hawks' defense should be upgraded this season with their new additions, but what about secondary playmaking? Trae Young is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, but what happens when he goes to the bench? Jalen Johnson has taken steps in the right direction, but is he a reliable playmaker when Young is off the court?
In a recent discussion of every team's roster biggest roster holes, ESPN's Kevin Pelton talked about the secondary playmaking for the Hawks being a potential issue for them this season:
"Biggest roster hole: Second-unit playmaking
The Hawks' offensive rating dropped by 10 points per 100 possessions with Trae Young on the bench last season, and while Atlanta has upgraded its second-unit backcourt by adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, he's not a primary ball handler. Alexander-Walker, incumbent starter Dyson Daniels and fellow newcomer Luke Kennard might share playmaking duties when Young rests."
The Hawks might be relying more on Dyson Daniels to help in this area. Daniels is known as lockdown defender, but he took big steps on the offensive end of the court, including being a lead ball-handler with Young off the floor.
Another player to watch out for is former second round pick Nikola Đurišić, who was signed to a standard contract this offseason.
Đurišić saw action in 32 total games (three starts) with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2024-25 NBA G League season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. The No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Atlanta acquired Đurišić’s draft rights in a three-team trade with Miami and Houston on June 27, 2024.
The 6-8 forward/guard appeared in 30 Adriatic League contests (all starts) with Mega (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, tallying 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes of play (.463 FG%, .336 3FG%, .745 FT%). His 15.4 points per game ranked sixth in the Adriatic League.
He saw action in 36 total games during the 2023-24 campaign (34 starts) across four leagues (Liga ABA, KLS, ABA Supercup, Serbian RK Cup), recording 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.9 minutes (.444 FG%, .305 3FG%, .763 FT%).
The Hawks will have to watch how the minutes with Young on the bench go, but it is a potential thorn in their side this season.