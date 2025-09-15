The Atlanta Hawks Have Traded A Former Top 15 Pick In Surprising Move
Today, the Atlanta Hawks have decided to move on from third-year guard Kobe Bufkin, whom they drafted two years ago with the 15th overall pick of the NBA Draft from the University of Michigan. This trade came out of nowhere, as the NBA is almost a month away from starting, and the Hawks had just announced they had filled out their roster recently with two signings this past week.
The trade, however, sends Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for cash considerations. This move gives Bufkin the fresh opportunity to potentially start at some point for the Nets this season, and the Hawks the opportunity to be more flexible with roster construction. One has to wonder what other moves the Hawks have up their sleeve if they are making moves for roster flexibility, and why they made the move so close to the season.
Injuries Derailed his Time
When you take a look at Bufkin's time in Atlanta, it was filled with nothing short of flashes of potential and disappointment. In Bufkin's two seasons with the Hawks, he played in fewer than 20 games in both seasons due to various injuries, including back-to-back season-ending injuries, from injuring both his toe and thumb in his rookie year, then, in his second year with the Hawks, Bufkin suffered a partial subluxation of his right shoulder.
As far as the potential being flashed and the shocker of this trade, it stemmed from his Summer League play this summer. In the Summer League, Bufkin averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 26.5 minutes of play, which led the Hawks in scoring. However, his play drew mixed reactions from fans, as he struggled with efficiency and turnovers.
For a player heading into his third season, this trade comes off as too soon in some instances, based on some untapped potential being shown, but it is being cut short by injuries. For the Hawks' side of thinking, it makes sense as they are trying to compete now with the roster construction and the team's contracts that are expiring next season, so when you are in their position, you have to be able to make moves to push you closer to championship contention.
The Hawks' top stars on the team are both Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, who are set to be free agents after this season. Based on that being a factor, one has to wonder what moves they have in store, in terms of adding more pieces to the team and potentially resigning the two players after the season is over if the team has a big year.
In terms of Bufkin, the likely situation for him in Brooklyn is up in the air, as the Nets will now have four ball-handlers that can see him having to compete even more for minutes. Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Egor Demin, Keon Johnson, and now Bufkin will likely be competing for minutes in Brooklyn at the guard position, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out for them.