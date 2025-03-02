The Jalen Suggs Injury News Has Big Impact on The Atlanta Hawks and The Eastern Conference Play-In Race
There was some big injury news in the NBA this afternoon. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee and is out indefinitely. Charania also said that his return will be based on rehab and he is expected to make a full recovery.
This is devestating news for the Magic, who started the year very strong, but injuries to Suggs, Banchero, and Wagner have slowed their momentum. Not only is Suggs an All-NBA caliber defender, but he is the best guard on the Magic and they struggle on both ends of the floor without him.
This is not only going to impact the Magic, but every team in the NBA's play-in race, including the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is currently in 9th place in the standings, 1.5 games behind the Magic who are in 8th place. Miami is currently in 7th place, a half game in front of Orlando.
Now, it should be said that the Magic have been playing without Suggs since January 25th, but it is evident in when watching them how much they miss his defense and three-point shooting ability.
After the Friday night, Atlanta is now 9th in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the 10th place Chicago Bulls and 5.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who are in 11th. Atlanta is two games back of Miami for the No. 7 seed, showing how congested the play-in race is in the Eastern Conference. Any hopes of surging into the top six are likely dead and the best Atlanta might get at this point is the No. 7 spot. The matchups against Orlando and Miami the rest of the season are going to be crucial.
The final full month of the season is upon the NBA and for the Atlanta Hawks, they will be trying to snap out of this funk they have been in since the All-Star Break. There is still time to turn things around and make the most of this season, but time is running out.
Related Links
Dyson Daniels Is Among The Favorites For Defensive Player of The Year, But Will The Hawks Record Hurt His Chances?
Former Atlanta Hawks 2nd Round Pick Signs Two-Way Contract With The Los Angeles Clippers
The Atlanta Hawks Have a Pernicious Problem At Power Forward - Can It Be Fixed?