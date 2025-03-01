Former Atlanta Hawks 2nd Round Pick Signs Two-Way Contract With The Los Angeles Clippers
A former Atlanta Hawk has found a new home.
Seth Lundy was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Hawks, but was never able to see meaningful minutes, mostly due to injuries. He was waived by Atlanta in December, but according to ESPN's Shams Charania, he has signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Lundy appeared in nine games with the Hawks during the 2023-24 season and 25 contests with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League. In those 25 games with the Skyhawks (23 starts), he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.6 minutes (.462 FG%, .400 3FG%, .803 FT%).
Selected by Atlanta with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Lundy spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract and was signed to another two-way contract by the Hawks on July 9, 2024.
Earlier today, Atlanta made a roster move and signed Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract.
Harris has appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .442 3FG%, .800 FT%). He was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, after scoring 13 points in the championship game.
The 6-6 guard saw action in two games with the Hawks during the 2024 preseason, recording 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 17.5 minutes. Harris has appeared in 36 NBA contests across two seasons with the Orlando Magic (2022-24), notching 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes (.445 FG%, .372 3FG%, .756 FT%).
The Ellenwood, Georgia, native owns NBA G League career averages of 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 28.9 minutes in 124 contests (105 starts), suiting up for the Skyhawks (2024-25), Osceola Magic (2023-24), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Raptors 905 (2020-22).
Harris played in 127 career games (104 starts) during four collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2016-20), averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.483 FG%, .397 3FG%, .727 FT%). In his final season, he was named the 2019-20 Southland Conference Player of the Year.
Related Links
The Atlanta Hawks Have a Pernicious Problem At Power Forward - Can It Be Fixed?
Atlanta Hawks Sign G-League Star to 10-Day Contract
NBA Analyst Details What the Atlanta Hawks' Biggest Goal Should Be For The Rest of This Season