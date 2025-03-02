Dyson Daniels Is Among The Favorites For Defensive Player of The Year, But Will The Hawks Record Hurt His Chances?
There has been no question about the impact that Dyson Daniels has had on the Atlanta Hawks this season. Daniels leads the NBA in steals per game by a wide margin, as well as deflections. Every night, he is tasked with guarding the opposing teams best player and he creates havoc every single time that he is on the court. With Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama out for the season, the Defensive Player of the Year Award Race has suddenly become very intriguing. Wembanyama was the overwhelming favorite to win the award, but now the race is open and Daniels is one of the top contenders.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Cleveland's Evan Mobley is the favorite for the award with -120 odds and Memphis's Jaren Jackson Jr. is right behind him at +250. Daniels follows them at +650, and then Thunder forward Lou Dort at +1000. There is a sizeable gap after the top four and the next closest player is actually Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +4000. Right now, Gilgeous-Alexander is the front runner to win MVP this season and is in the top five of defensive player of the year odds, which shows you the kind of season that he and Oklahoma City are having.
While there is no question about how good of a defender and disruptor that Daniels is, does he actually have a chance at winning the award? I think there are a few things working against him.
The first thing is that the Hawks are not an elite defensive team like Cleveland, Memphis, and Oklahoma City are. Atlanta currently ranks 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions per Cleaning the Glass, which is below average. It will be tough for voters to overlook that when it comes to voting this year.
The second thing is the Hawks record. Atlanta is 27-33 and No. 9 in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday's game vs Memphis. Will voters want to give the Defensive Player of the Year Award to a player who plays for a play-in team with a below average defense? That is not Daniels fault, but the answer is likely to be no.
That does not mean the door is completely shut though. There is still a whole month plus left in the NBA season and the Hawks can improve their record, as well as Daniels continuing to be a fantastic defender. He is having a fantastic season and does not appear like he is going to slow down. He just had a seven steal perforance in a win over the Miami Heat last week
