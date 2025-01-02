The Ninth Annual Big Peach Slam Tournament Will Be Hosted By BlazeSports America
BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announces their ninth annual Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, now the largest tournament of its kind, outside of nationals.
The tournament, sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks, will feature three BlazeSports teams in the prep, varsity and women’s divisions as well as another 36 teams from around the country. For the third time in school tournament history, there will be a women’s division featuring the BlazeSports Lady Ballers. The event is set to take place January 3rd through January 5th at Lakepoint Sports (Emerson, Ga).
“It is truly an honor to be hosting the annual Big Peach Slam Jam in collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports America. “Their generous support allows us to amplify this event to new heights, as we welcome hundreds of athletes nationwide this year. At BlazeSports, we are dedicated to representation and inclusivity, and the Big Peach Slam Jam empowers us to expand our programs, providing every athlete with the chance to showcase their skills at the top level of competition.”
BlazeSports and the Atlanta Hawks have held an extensive alliance, dating back to 2013. This includes BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program, supported by the Hawks Foundation, one of the most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the country. Youth athletes aged 6-18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the NWBA. In the past, the BlazeSports Lady Ballers have hosted multiple women’s clinics for interested athletes throughout the Southeast, before forming an official team in December 2022.
“We are thrilled to team up with BlazeSports for the ninth annual Big Peach Slam Jam Tournament,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “The significant growth in team participation, along with the return of the women’s division, highlight the progress achieved and momentum fostered through impactful community partnerships. Supporting all athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest level and enjoy an unforgettable basketball experience with friends and family is paramount to our mission and this event is a significant triumph for everyone engaged.”
BlazeSports Big Peach Slam Jam will take place at Lakepoint Sports in Emerson and will host 39 teams this year. The event will kick off on Friday, January 3rd at 5 p.m. The tournament concludes on Sunday, January 5 with a championship game for varsity, women’s, and prep divisions at noon.
