Hawks Fans and Social Media React to Zaccharie Risacher's Career Game vs Milwaukee

Risacher set his new career high tonight with 36 points and the Hawks beat the Bucks on the road

Jackson Caudell

Mar 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
fter two losses earlier in the week, the Hawks rode an incredible offensive night to a victory in Milwaukee. Led by the potential Rookie of the Year Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks' offense could not be stopped all night in their 145-124 win. Risacher set a new career high tonight with 36 points, Atlanta scored the most points they have all season, and they snapped a brief two-game losing streak and got their 36th win of the year.

It was a phenomenal night for the No. 1 pick and there plenty of reactions from Hawks fans and others on social media:

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

