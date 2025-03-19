Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta's Blowout Win Over Charlotte
The Atlanta Hawks took care of business last night against the Charlotte Hornets, winning 134-102. Charlotte was missing Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball, but Atlanta did not take them lightly and came away with a win to move them to 33-36 and keep them in 7th place in the Eastern Conference.
Let's dig into some of the takeaways from last night.
1. Zaccharie Risacher shot the ball well and had a fantastic third quarter
The Hawks led by 13 going into the half last night, but they put they game away in the third quarter with a 26-8 run. The run started with rookie Zaccharie Risacher hitting three straight three-pointers and he ended with 16 points in the quarter. Risacher finished with 21 points and 5-9 from three and he continues to play lights-out basketball on both ends of the floor. Risacher's development into a reliable two-way player who can shoot the ball well should have Hawks fans and the front office excited about for what is coming for him in the future.
2. Atlanta took care of business against an overmatched opponent
I wrote this week about how the loss to Brooklyn on Sunday was the worst of the season for the Hawks and it was. With Bridges and Ball out, this loss would have been much worse for the Hawks, but they played much better than they did on Sunday. They defended the three-point line well (held Charlotte to 33%), forced 17 turnovers on defense, and were in rhythm for most of the night on offense. Atlanta has one of the easiest remaining schedules and are going to face teams like this down the stretch. They need to take advantage of those opportunities if they want to remain in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.
3. Dyson Daniels filled up the stat sheet
Dyson Daniels should be the frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and he showed why with another stellar performance last night. Daniels scored 22 points on 10-12 shooting while also pulling in seven rebounds, getting three steals, and handing out seven assists. Daniel's skill set has grown on offense this season and last night was a showcase for that.
