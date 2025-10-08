Three Biggest Standouts From The Hawks' Preseason Opener Against the Rockets
While it may sound like cope, there was a lot to be excited about from the Atlanta Hawks' preseason opener against the Houston Rockets yesterday. They ultimately lost, 122-113, but it's worth remembering that preseason games don't factor into the regular season. Coaches also frequently use the games as an opportunity to experiment with different lineups. For much of the game, the Hawks kept pace with a team that won 52 games, retained three of their five starters and added a ton of talent in the offseason. That's a solid outcome for the very first basketball game of the year and many Hawks had solid starts to the year. However, three stood out especially as bright spots amidst the loss.
#1 - Jalen Johnson
Jalen Johnson is the ultimate swing piece for the Hawks. He's been just shy of putting his name into the All-Star conversation largely because he's struggled to stay on the court. Johnson's absence always coincides with the Hawks' defense taking a nose-dive and the offense becoming unilateraly dependent on Trae Young. Given the frequency of his injuries, it's easy to forget about the impact he makes. However, yesterday's game was an excellent reminder of why the Hawks handed him a $150 million contract last summer.
He finished the game with 11 points, two steals, and two blocks on 62% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range. No one on the Hawks has his unique blend of athleticism, two-way play and physicality. In one sequence, he blocked Josh Okogie's shot, ran the length of the court and bodied Amen Thompson before converting the and-one layup attempt. This was an excellent display of why the Hawks front office is so high on him. As long as he stays on the court, expect more highlight-worthy sequences to come.
#2 - Nickeil Alexander-Walker
The OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers just proved that having a strong rotation is just as important as a great starting five. Tonight was a great argument in favor of the idea that Nickeil Alexander-Walker, or NAW, can be a massive part of that rotation for the Hawks. His 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) led the team and he also chipped in three assists, one rebound and one steal. He took and made some tough shots while playing good defense - a rare skillset on previous iterations of the Hawks.
His two-way impact is going to be a critical part of any defensive improvement the Hawks have. Although their team defense left a lot to be desired and it hasn't been completely fixed, performances like NAW's should provide optimism that things will turn around on that end.
#3 - Dyson Daniels
The decision to trade Kobe Bufkin earlier this offseason certainly left some fans confused. However, if Dyson Daniels consistently plays like this, it'll be of little consequence. His elite perimeter defense took a backseat to one of his most impressive games as a facilitator, dishing out six assists and looking much more comfortable as a ball-handler. If he's able to improve as a ball-handler, that gives the Hawks yet another option to release some offensive pressure off of Trae Young and keep the offense fresh.
His eight points also came on fairly efficient shooting and he looked more comfortable getting downhill as a scorer. Of course, he also stripped the 6'10 Jabari Smith Jr when he was posting up at the rim and recorded two steals in the first half. Like NAW, Daniels is one of the best two-way players on the roster and he'll be critical to turning around a struggling Hawks defense.
More Atlanta Hawks News:
Three Thoughts From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Loss to Houston
How Could Giannis Antetokounmpo End Up With Atlanta Hawks in A Trade?
Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Loss to the Houston Rockets
Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Preseason Game