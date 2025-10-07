Three Thoughts From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Loss to Houston
Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks played they're first game since last season, and while it was a loss, ultimately, there were some thoughts that we all walked away from last night's game. Both positive and negative thoughts come to mind, but the key here is to run down some things that significantly stand out from last night's game.
Last night, many Hawks fans were upset about how the team looked compared to what they had envisioned in the offseason; however, it is essential to understand that it is just the preseason, and it was only one game, so it is a bit too early to overreact.
1. The offense looks promising
For the Hawks, every year since Trae Young has come into the NBA, they've had one of the top offenses in the league. This season, however, things could be much of the same as they've added more pieces that complement his game, and some of the young guys on the roster have taken the next step offensively, specifically, Jalen Johnson. For much of yesterday, the Hawks' offense ran the fast break and even in the half-court, looked to push the pace for quick shots from the perimeter, making for an intriguing, must-watch young team this season. When the main roster played, the Hawks shot over 60% from the field and over 50% from three-point range in the first half.
2. Defense still looks shaky
Over the years, while the Hawks have consistently had one of the best offenses, the primary concern for the team has been defense, and yesterday, we saw that same issue rear its ugly head again. Not only did the Hawks lose, but they also allowed Houston to shoot over 60% from the field in the first half and from three-point range before the starters for both teams sat out in the second half. With the defensive additions the Hawks made this offseason, there is some concern that they are still experiencing these problems, as some of Houston's leading players weren't playing, specifically Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jae'Sean Tate. While it is just the preseason, one still has to wonder if this issue could persist into the regular season, as it has been a problem in years past.
3. Jalen Johnson and free agent signings look promising
Coming into this season, the Hawks made some splashy moves during free agency, complementing their promising young talent on the roster. Last night, we finally got to see the vision that the organization and NBA fans had in mind, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Johnson all showed dominant efforts in limited minutes. Johnson had some highlight plays on both ends of the court that had social media buzzing last night. Kennard made some nice shots on created openings by himself and his teammates around him, and Alexander-Walker had some highlight plays on offense and defense. Alexander-Walker made some heavily contested three-pointers and had some defensive highlights as he stripped Steven Adams and helped Dyson Daniels get a steal on Jabari Smith.