Three Biggest Storylines For The Atlanta Hawks As Training Camp Opens
The Atlanta Hawks began training camp this week, and one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference is in the process of trying to form a strong nucleus that can contend for big things this year.
Atlanta was active this offseason, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell, among others, and they are joining a core of talented players such as Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks have plenty to prove on the court, but there is no denying that this is one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Here are the biggest storylines as training camp gets underway.
1. How will the new pieces fit together?
The Hawks have a lot of new pieces on this team, whether it is Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, Kennard, and Newell, there are plenty of new pieces that the Hawks are trying to fit in with their current core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu.
So far, all of the pieces sound like they are fitting together, but it is not crazy to think that things won't instantly click. The hope for the Hawks is that everything clicks as the season goes on and when the playoffs come around, they are hitting on all cylinders.
2. Jalen Johnson is back
The Hawks were one of the best stories in the NBA last season in the early portion of the schedule. Atlanta beat some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference (multiple times) and made the NBA Cup Semifinals.
Then Jalen Johnson got hurt.
Johnson was having an All-Star worthy season a year ago before he went down, but there was no way for the Hawks to come close to replace him once he went down. Johnson is back and feeling good now and Atlanta has one of the most formidable frontcourts in the NBA. Johnson has to show he can stay healthy, but a big, big season might be on the way.
3. What is in store for Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels?
Zaccharie Risacher is heading into year two with the Hawks and while Daniels was not a rookie last season, it was his first year as a full-time starter. Both guys were not perfect, but Risacher did finish second in rookie of the year voting, while Daniels was the NBA's most improved player and finished as the runner up in defensive player of the year voting.
Risacher has impressed Porzingis so far early in camp:
"I think he is making steps in the right direction, and as the season went on last year. He is young, he is hungry, he is running, he is getting to the rim, he is cutting he is the type of player that you want to have on your team. You can tell that he wants to learn, he is listening, he is paying attention to everything, and I am here to enhance him and hopefully make his life easier, to learn the game even quicker, to make his reads even quicker, and he will be fine. He will keep working on his all-around game, and he will make huge steps again this season and going forward."
If both guys continue to improve, the Hawks could truly have a special season.