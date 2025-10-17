Three Reasons Hawks Fans Should Not Be Worried About Trae Young and The Hawks Not Agreeing To An Extension
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their preseason last night with a loss to the Houston Rockets, and they are five days away from their regular-season opener against the Toronto Raptors. Before last night's game, however, there was an update regarding the potential contract extension for Trae Young.
According to Fred Katz at The Athletic, Young and the Hawks are not going to agree to an extension before the start of the NBA season.
Young can now opt out of his current contract next summer and become a free agent if he does not get an extension at some point from the Hawks. While this is big news around the NBA, it should not worry Hawks fans who want Young to stay. Here are three reasons why.
1. This was expected
If you have not been following this in the summer, this might seem like a surprise. However, this is the way things have been trending for some time. Earlier this summer, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that the Hawks wanted to see how Young played alongside this new look team, particularly Jalen Johnson.
"Jake recently wrote at length about Trae Young's future with the Hawks and how the parties appear poised to play out the season ahead before Young either decides to become a free next summer or the sides choose down the road to engage on contract extension talks that were tabled this summer.
Addendum from me: I'm told that the Hawks are eager to see more of Young alongside versatile swingman Jalen Johnson — who was limited to 36 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury — as they make determinations about their big-picture future. Atlanta will have both Johnson and Porziņģis flanking Young next season and expect further development from the promising duo of Most Improved Player award winner Dyson Daniels and 2024's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher."
The Hawks have seemingly built a perfect team to maximize Young's skillset, but they want to see it come to fruition. If he performs well and the Hawks meet expectations, Young may see the extension he wants.
2. Young can make more if he makes All-NBA
While Young is the type of player to always play at a high level, this could motivate him to hit another gear. If Young does not sign an extension and he makes an All-NBA team during the 2025-2026 season, Young will be eligible for a five-year, $345 million extension next offseason. If Young does make all NBA and carries the Hawks at least into the second round of the playoffs (maybe more), it will be tough for the franchise not to give him that extension, especially given the fact that Atlanta would not have an adequate way to replace him.
While an extension now might be what Young wants, he could increase his contract with a big season.
3. Not the only financial decision Atlanta has to make
Young is far from the only decision that the Hawks have to make a decision on. Dyson Daniels is eligible for his rookie extension and has until Monday to sign it or he will be a restricted free agent next summer, though I find it highly unlikely that Atlanta lets him go.
Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard are also expiring contracts and the front office may want to see how they fit together with this young core.
In this era of the second apron, it is not wise to give a max extension to any player if you are not sure that you can win a championship around them. This is the perfect chance for Young to prove that he is capable of doing that and worthy of a big contract.