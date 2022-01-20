Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Over Timberwolves

Don't look now, but the Atlanta Hawks have won two straight games. They dug themselves in quite a hole during the first half of the season, but there is no doubt they are looking better now. You can ask the Minnesota Timberwolves, who got handled with ease last night. It was not easy, but here are the five best plays from last night's 134-122 Hawks victory.

Anthony Edwards

The Atlanta native was cooking before receiving his second technical foul. Anthony Edwards had 20 points and would have finished with a lot more in front of his hometown crowd had he not been ejected. It possibly even altered the outcome of the game. Check out his wet jumper from early in the game.

Onyeka Okongwu

Whether you want to call him 'The Big O', 'Double-O-17', or 'The Officer,' Onyeka Okongwu can flat out ball. Once Okongwu returned from injury, the Hawks got markedly better on defense. He is also a strong finisher at the rim. Not bad for a 6'8 center.

D'Angelo Russell

Make no mistake, D'Angelo Russell was saucing the Hawks up last night. Not only did he finish with 31 points, but he was in his bag throughout the entire game. I don't think 'D-LO' will make the All-Star Game, but his play is definitely worth consideration of such an honor. Watch him work in the clip below.

Trae Young

Yeah, Karl-Anthony Towns didn't stand a chance of stopping Trae Young on the perimeter. Watch the phenom point guard just toy with the MVP-caliber center. Even better, watch Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's reaction after the play.

Trae Young Nutmeg

Repeat after me, do not try to cut off Trae Young. If you leave your legs open at all, he's going to nutmeg you. 'Ice Trae' has a long history of embarrassing defenders, and last night is just the latest example. It's not good enough that Young plays in the All-Star Game; he needs to be a starter.

