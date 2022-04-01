Trae Young Awarded Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for 21-22 Season

The Atlanta Hawks today announced guard Trae Young has been awarded the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for the 2021-22 season. The award is earned annually by the Hawks player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005. Young becomes the 15th player to receive the award.

“It’s an honor to receive the 2022 Jason Collier Award,” said Young. “I’m grateful to be amongst a group of diligent people who continue to help meet the necessary needs of the local community. I strive to positively impact the mental health of children and adults from all walks of life every single day.”

Since joining the Hawks, Young has shared his passion for raising mental health awareness. He has held conversations about the cause and continues to engage in key initiatives on the topic. Most recently, Young lent his voice as part of a multi-initiative campaign with the Hawks and ‘Silence the Shame’, a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and awareness around mental health. The two-time All-Star and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey participated in a ‘Teen Mental Wellness Courtside Chat’ to share and bring awareness to their experiences with mental health and wellness.

Additionally, Young is committed to community work throughout the city of Atlanta. In Nov. 2021, Young donated 500 Thanksgiving meals for underserved men to Atlanta Mission. In Dec., he donated $10,000 to the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District’s holiday coat drive to impact those in need during the winter months.

“On behalf of my family and daughter, Ella, I am beyond honored and thrilled that Trae Young was this year's recipient of the Jason J. Collier Memorial Trophy,” said Katie Collier. “This award is presented every year to the player who best exemplifies the characteristics of my husband off the court as a community ambassador. We appreciate Young's commitment to serving the Atlanta community through the Trae Young Family Foundation. My family continues to be grateful for the Atlanta Hawks organization in their support in keeping Jason’s legacy alive through the presentation of this award every year.”

Young has also been focused on being an active part of his community back home in Norman, Okla. Founded in 2019, the Trae Young Family Foundation was formed with the goal of continuing education for mental health problems, particularly cyber and social media bullying. In July 2021, he and his family opened The Young Family Athletic Center, which includes facilities provided by Norman Regional Health Systems, as well as an aquatics center, 12 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts. The Trae Young Family Foundation also provides scholarship opportunities, ensuring that local children will have the opportunity to utilize the facility in a recreational manner as well as receive the necessary equipment to participate in sports regardless of their families’ financial background.

Past recipients of the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15), Mike Muscala (2015-16), Paul Millsap (2016-17), Malcolm Delaney (2017-18), Kent Bazemore (2018-19), John Collins (2019-2020) and Cam Reddish (2020-21).

