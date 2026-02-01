Atlanta Hawks Trade Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and a pair of Draft Picks

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to continue building with size and draft capital going forward.

The Hawks' problem hasn't been much in offense or shooting; it's really been on the defensive end and a lack of size inside the paint, as they consistently give up a high number of points in the paint. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks are trading Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round draft picks.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Krejci has averaged 9 points and 2.2 3-pointers made per game on 42.3% shooting, which ranks top 20 in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/3MAOTnks5M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks are receiving back one of their own second-round draft picks from 2027 and acquiring a 2030 second-round pick that belongs to the Knicks. While this may not mean much, it is still something the Hawks could use to acquire someone else useful via trade or the NBA Draft. The Hawks now have seven future second-round picks for the draft after making this trade.

Atlanta is receiving its own 2027 second-round pick plus a 2030 New York second-rounder from Portland, sources say, in exchange for trading Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers for Duop Reath. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 1, 2026

As far as this trade goes, the Hawks are moving off Krejci in order to create cap and roster space if they decide to move off Reath, who has just recently undergone season-ending foot surgery.

Krejci has been a consistent help for Atlanta off the bench, who has dealt with constant injuries this season, specifically at the small forward position. Averaging nine points per game, shooting 42.3% from three-point range, which ranks him inside the top 20 as far as the NBA goes in three-point percentage. Even though both teams are in Play-In Tournament positioning, the Blazers needed this trade as they are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA at 33%, which ranks them at 30th, which is dead last in the league.

This is clearly a low risk high reward situation for Portland, as Krejci only has two years left on his contract after this sdasand is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. In his four years with the Hawks, Krejci has averaged 6.5 points on 41% three-point shooting and 45% shooting from the field.

Dec 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) moves the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the Hawks do decide to bring back Reath for next season, that could prove to be a major win, as he has improved each season he's played in his first three. As for this season, he shot the ball efficiently, shooting 44% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line at 6-foot-9 inches tall, but only played eight minutes a night. He could have been useful to Atlanta this season as well, as they've been dealing with issues in the front court on both ends due to Kristaps Porzingis not being in the lineup.

In the end, while this isn't necessarily a splash move for the Hawks, it should still keep fans interested in what they decide to do at both the trade deadline and the NBA Draft this summer.

More Atlanta Hawks News: