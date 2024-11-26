Trae Young Gets Real About Opposing Role Players Having Big Nights Vs the Hawks

Four players scored 20+ points for the Mavs in tonight’s win at ATL: Kyrie Irving (32), Jaden Hardy (season-high 23), Spencer Dinwiddie (season-high 22) and Naji Marshall (22).



It marked the first time since 1/29/24 vs. ORL that Dallas had four 20-point scorers in the same game. pic.twitter.com/Q70pwcDN79