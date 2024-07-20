Trae Young Give Supporting Statement To No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher
While he has missed the last two games, Zaccharie Risacher has been impressive for the Atlanta Hawks through two games in Las Vegas Summer League. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick scored 18 points in his first game as a Hawk and has played good defense while showing an excellent feel for the game. That has not gone unnoticed, as the biggest star on the Atlanta Hawks was very supportive of Risacher on Social Media.
Young was courtside to watch the Hawks take on the San Antonio Spurs this past Sunday night and he talked about what he has liked from Risacher so far:
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I have been texting him, sending him messages back and forth. He is talented, he is smart, he can make the right reads and I know our coach Quin (Snyder) has told him to be aggressive and I know he has not gotten up as many shots up today as I would like, but he is a smart player and he is going to be really good in this league"
After trading away Dejounte Murray earlier this offseason, the Hawks are set to restructure their roster around Young and one of those pieces is going to be Risacher. Risacher is going to provide the Hawks another player with size and length to help Young on the defensive end. If the first game was any indication, Risacher might be able to help the Hawks out right away.
Now it was not a perfect performance for Risacher in his first game and it does not make his Summer League an instant success, but Risacher showed glimpses of why the Hawks spent the No. 1 pick on him. He finished with 18 points on 7-16 shooting and 3-9 from three. I thought Risacher's shooting selection was fine and the fact that he wanted to keep shooting threes was encouraging. Now, Risacher needs to start hitting those at a higher clip, but he should get better looks whenever he gets on the court with Trae Young in the regular season.
This should be an interesting pairing to watch this upcoming season.