Trae Young Names His Current Top Five Shooters In the NBA
Not many sports enjoy debate nearly as much as NBA fans do. The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate has been raging for the better part of 15 years now, but there are so many others that still carry on. Who is the best player in the world? Who would you start a franchise with out of anyone in the league right now? Which current players could be in the Hall of Fame if they retired right now?
One that is pretty interesting to talk about is who the best shooter in the NBA is. What can make that conversation even more interesting is when one of the best in game gives their opinion about who the top shooter in the game is. On the most recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, Hawks star point guard Trae Young was naming his top five shooters in the game and he had a pretty interesting list:
"Steph, Dame, myself, Klay, Klay is still a top five shooter and my teammate Bogi Bogdanovic"
You can watch the full episode below.
I do think it is a big season for Young, but I think he is in a position to succeed and lead the team. As long as Young is the primary creator on offense, the Hawks should have a top offense in the NBA, but it has been the other side of the court that has given them issues. Bringing in Dyson Daniels via the Dejounte Murray trade, drafting Risacher, and hoping that Johnson, Okongwu, Clint Capela, and De'Andre Hunter can continue to defend at an above average level. If the Hawks can get better on that end, then I think they could be a surprise team in 2024-2025. If he stays healthy, I think Young can put up numbers good enough to get All-NBA consideration and it might come down to where the Hawks are in the standings.