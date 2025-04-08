Trae Young Reacts To Crazy Ending In Florida-Houston National Championship Game
What a game it was in San Antonio.
The Houston Cougars led for much of the game tonight against a high-powered Florida Gators squad, but the final few minutes did not go their way. Florida led by two and Houston had one final possession to either tie or end the game and instead of getting a shot up, the Cougars turned it over for the second straight possession and time ran out. Florida got the win and captured the program's third national championship.
After the game, a lot of reaction was pouring in from around the sports world, including from Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young:
It was a tough shooting night for both teams. Florida ended up shooting 40% from the field and 25% from three, while Houston was 35% from the field and 24% from three. After a tough first half, Florida superstar Walter Clayton Jr had a strong second half and made some big shots in the final ten minutes of the game. Clayton Jr finished with 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
This is a game that is going to sting for a while for Houston. They led by as much as 12 points in this game and led for nearly the entire game, controlling the tempo and not letting Florida's high-powered offense get rolling. They just could not make the winning plays at the end of the game and it was a disappointing ending to what was an otherwise fantastic game and a fantastic final four weekend.
