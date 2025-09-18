Trae Young Receives Major Prediction Ahead of 2025-2026 Season
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but there is no denying the impact that he has on the Atlanta Hawks, especially on offense. Young is one of the best offensive playmakers and shot creators in the NBA, but this is going to be a big season for him.
After this season, Young has a player option that he can exercise and become an unrestricted free agent, and so far, the Hawks have been reluctant to give him that. Don't mistake that for non-belief in Young, though. Atlanta has constructed what might be the perfect roster around him in the hope of him leading the franchise to heights it has never seen. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to a core of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher, Young has a chance to put together his best season yet.
Bounce back season?
Young's scoring dipped a bit last season, as did his three-point shot, but a lot of that was due to him taking on a different role and becoming more of a facilitator instead of a scorer, which led to him leading the league in assists this season. Could a bounce-back season be in order for the Hawks' point guard? Bleacher Report's Mo Dakil recently made the case:
"This season is a critical one for Trae Young in Atlanta. He and the team are at the crossroads with their inability to come to a contract extension; he does have a player option for next season.
Last season, Young struggled from three, shooting just 34 percent from three, a dropoff of 3.3 percent from the previous season. He did look more willing to be an active participant off the ball in the Hawks' offense.
Atlanta has made a lot of moves to get off the mediocrity treadmill, bringing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis as they try to jump a level in the Eastern Conference.
The addition of Porzingis could be just what Young needs to get back to his normal shooting numbers. He has never played with a pick-and-pop big man who can punish switches and will command a double team. This should create more open looks for Young.
If Young wants to maximize his ability to make the most money as possible, he needs to ball out this season to be able to opt out and put pressure on the Hawks."
Will Young Succeed?
Young has all the tools around him to succeed this season and it feels like the Hawks have finally put the right team around him after years of failing to do so. Daniels was the perfect backcourt mate for Young on both ends of the floor, Risacher was a major shooting threat by the end of the season, Johnson is one of the league's best talents, and Porzingis (when healthy) is a the perfect kind of center for Young from a shooting perspective and defensively.
If the Hawks stay healthy, they have the talent to make a deep run into the playoffs this season, but Young has to lead them there.