Trae Young's Reaction To Being Snubbed From All-Star Game Goes Viral
The 2025 All-Star reserves were announced tonight and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not among the ones who were selected. Young is the league leader in assists, averaging 11.4 APG and this would have been his fourth appearance in the All-Star game and would have been the first year that Young had made consecutive All-Star games. He also leads the league in assist percentage (an estimate of the percentage of teammate field goals a player assisted while on the floor). He has been one of the top shot-creators and playmakers in the league this season, but he is not going to be participating in the 2025 All-Star Game.
The Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves were Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, and Jaylen Brown.
After the Hawks lost their game to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, Trae Young shared some of his thoughts on not making it on the All-Star Game:
He was not the only one that shared his thoughts. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder did as well:
The Atlanta Hawks were 2-0 this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Cavs changed that last night, despite a very good performance from No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta trailed by only eight at halftime, but the Cavs blew it open in the second half and won the game by 22, showing why they should be taken seriously as an NBA Finals contender.
Risacher was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Hawks. He scored 30 points on an efficient 11-14 night shooting from the field and 5-6 from three in 25 minutes. This was his second career 30-point game and his development over this second half of the season will be very important.
De'Andre Hunter came off the bench to score 25 points, but it was a struggle for the rest of the Hawks on offense, especially the bench. Trae Young, fresh off of getting snubbed in the All-Star Game, had 15 points and 10 assists tonight on 5-16 shooting. Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks bench was a disaster outside of Hunter. Vit Krejci had six points, Garrison Matthews had six points, Keaton Wallace had two points, and Larry Nance had zero. When four players are combining for 14 points off the bench, it is going to be tough to win games. Atlanta shot 46% from the field and 33% from three.
Atlanta's defense had been playing really well over the past couple of games, but they had a tough time defending the Cavaliers offense which showed why it is one of the best in the NBA tonight. Cleveland shot nearly 60% from the field and while they did not shoot the ball well from three, the Hawks offense could not make them pay for that. Cleveland had seven players score in double digits, with Darius Garland (26 points), Donovan Mitchell (24 points), and Ty Jerome (20 points) all going over 20 points. The Cavs outplayed the Hawks from close to start to finish and were the much better team.
