Trae Young's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Milwaukee
After being listed as probable coming into tonight's game vs Milwaukee, Trae Young has been listed as available to play tonight vs the Bucks.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 28th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Milwaukee is currently 12th in PPG, 7th in FG%, 16th in 3PA, 2nd in 3P%, 12th in FTA, 20th in rebounding, and 11th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Bucks are 8th in points per 100 possessions, 3rd in effective field goal percentage, 6th in turnover percentage, 30th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 18th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Bucks rank 14th in PPG allowed, 3rd in FG% allowed, 26th in 3PA allowed, and 10th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Milwaukee is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 9th in effective field goal percentage.
Trae Young has had three straight 30 point games coming into tonight and was near perfect in the second half of the loss to the Spurs. Young has a lot on his shoulders with Johnson out but he has been playing really well as of late.
Speaking of playing well, Dyson Daniels has not just been playing well on defense, but he has been a good offensive player for the Hawks over the past few games. He had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists vs the Spurs on Monday. He will be the guy guarding Damian Lillard tonight and has done a good job vs Lillard in two games.
Zaccharie Risacher continues to get better but had a rough night shooting the ball on Monday. Risacher had put together some strong performances scoring leading up to Monday's performance and he continues to not turn the ball over.
