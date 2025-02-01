Trae Young's Status Revealed Prior to Tonight's Game vs the Pacers
Coming into tonight's game vs the Pacers, Hawks point guard Trae Young was listed as probable. Fortunately, the Hawks updated their injury report to reveal that Young is going to be able to suit up against the Pacers, who are currently in possession of the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Atlanta Hawks need a win in the worst way. This is their first matchup against Indiana this year, so it's a great chance for the Hawks to show they are beginning to find some stability after their seven-game free fall.
Conversely to the Hawks, the Pacers have won four of their last five games and went 10-2 in the month of January. They struggled to start the year but they have found their offensive form of late, averaging 134.5 points in its last two wins. Indiana is currently the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference and could catch up to the Bucks if they slip this season.
In their last game against the Cavs, the Hawks were blown out, 137-115, and looked generally uncompetitive outside of a 30-point game from Zaccharie Risacher and 25 points off the bench from DeAndre Hunter. Jalen Johnson's season-ending injury puts a damper on the season, but things will have to be better tonight if Atlanta wants to get a win.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 11th in the NBA in PPG, 19th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 28th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 28th in turnovers, and 8th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 10th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 26th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Pacers have firmly established themselves as one of the ten best offenses in the NBA. They come into this game ranking 9th in PPG, 4th in FG%, 26th in 3PA, 7th in 3P%, 20th in FTA, 26th in rebounding, and 10th in TO. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Pacers rank 11th in points per 100 possessions, 5th in effective field goal percentage, 7th in turnover percentage, 29th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 22nd in free throw rate.
Defensively, they are more exploitable. They rank 22nd in PPG allowed, 23rd in FG% allowed, 11th in 3PA allowed, and 9th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Indiana is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 19th in EFG% allowed.
Related Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Deal Sends Brandon Ingram to ATL to Halt Skid, Orlando Adds Veteran Shooting
Hawks vs Pacers: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game