Updated Eastern Conference Standings: Atlanta Remains In Hunt For Top-Six Seed After NBA Cup Run
The Atlanta Hawks battled the Milwaukee Bucks all the way to the final whistle in yesterday's NBA Cup semifinal, but they came up just short in the 108-100 loss and now their run in the NBA Cup is over. Atlanta will go back to the regular season and hope to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference Standings. Despite the loss, there is plenty to like from what the Hawks showed. It was not just the NBA Cup though. Atlanta has won seven of their last nine games and is positioning themselves to possibly make a run to the top of the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have some time off before they take the court again on Thursday vs the Spurs.
Currently, Atlanta is in 7th in the East, but they are only 2.5 games back of third place. Can Atlanta climb that high? That is going to be worth watching the rest of the season and I think they could if they stay healthy and figure some things out on offense.
Despite two losses to Atlanta, Cleveland remains just slightly ahead of Boston for the top spot in the conference. The Celtics are looming though and are still playing phenomenal.
There still remains a gap between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference and the rest. The Knicks, Magic, Heat, and Bucks make up the rest of the top six, but all of those teams have little seperation from each other. The big story around Miami right now is the trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler and that is going to be a storyline to follow.
Atlanta is only 2.5 games from third place, but they are also only three games ahead of 10th place. The Pacers are in 8th as of today and they are two games behind the Hawks and have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Chicago and Brooklyn are 9th and 10th, but I don't think Brooklyn is going to be there for much longer. The Nets have overachieved to start the year, but have begun to trade away their key pieces, sending Dennis Schroeder to the Golden State Warriors.
Detroit is only a half game behind the Nets and the 76ers are two games behind the Nets. Philadelphia can't seem to get any good injury news though as rookie star Jared McCain is out for a period of time.
Charlotte, Toronto, and Washington are sitting at the bottom of the East.
Eastern Conference Standings (12/16)
1. Cleveland Cavaliers: 22-4
2. Boston Celtics: 21-5
3. New York Knicks: 16-10
4. Orlando Magic: 17-11
5. Miami Heat: 13-10
6. Milwaukee Bucks: 14-11
7. Atlanta Hawks: 14-13
8. Indiana Pacers: 12-15
9. Chicago Bulls: 11-15
10. Brooklyn Nets: 10-15
11. Detroit Pistons: 10-16
12. Philadelphia 76ers: 7-16
13. Charlotte Hornets: 7-18
14. Toronto Raptors: 7-19
15. Washington Wizards: 3-21
