Updated NBA Playoff Picture: How Does The Eastern Conference Play-In Race Look After Sunday's Games?
Only on week left to go until the NBA playoff field is set. In the Eastern Conference, the top six teams are set, as are the four play-in teams, but the exact order is still not set in stone.
There were two play-in teams in the East in action tonight against overmatched opponents and both teams won. The Atlanta Hawks came into tonight in 8th place, 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 7 spot. They got a win against the shorthanded Utah Jazz and moved to just one game behind the Magic. Atlanta and Orlando face each other twice this week, Tuesday in Orland and Sunday in Atlanta. Those two games are arguably the biggest left for any of the play-in teams in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago was in action tonight and handled the Hornets to get their 36th win of the season. Chicago is currently in the No. 9 spot, one game behind the Hawks for 8th.
Orlando and Miami did not play today and the Magic sit in the best position of any to get the No. 7 spot. The Heat have lost two straight and are one game behind Chicago for 9th and two games behind the Hawks for 8th.
There are only two total NBA games on the calendar for Monday, but one of them involves Miami. The Heat face the 76ers at home tomorrow night and provided there is not a big upset, Miami should get the win.
The regular season ends next Sunday and the Eastern Conference play-in race is going to be one of the things to keep an eye on as the postseason approaches.
NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Matchups (as of 4/3)
Tuesday, April 15th
No. 7 Orlando Magic vs No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (TNT, Time TBD)
Wednesday, April 16th
No. 9 Chicago Bulls vs No. 10 Miami Heat (ESPN, Time TBD
