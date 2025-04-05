2025 NBA Draft: Four Final Four Prospects The Atlanta Hawks Should Be Watching Closely
The Final Four is one of the best weekends of the entire NCAA tournament and this year's slate is historic. All four of the remaining teams - the Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and Houston Cougars - are No. 1 seeds. That hasn't happened since 2008, but it speaks to the quality of these teams. While the winner of the national championship is rarely the team with the best NBA draft prospects, there are several future NBA players that will play a massive role for their teams tonight as they audition for the NBA Draft.
The Atlanta Hawks currently have possession of two picks in the first round, which are projected to be the 13th overall pick and the 25th overall pick by Tankathon. That 25th overall pick is especially interesting when it comes to the Final Four because there are several players playing tonight that project as options for that pick. Furthermore, if Atlanta decides to trade down into the second round, there are also realistic options from the tournament in that range.
Let's dive into four players that could make sense for the 2025-26 iteration of the Hawks.
Johni Broome (Sr, F) - Auburn
Tournament Stats: 18.9 ppg, 6.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 spg, 48.5% FG, 30.6% 3PT, 64.6% FT
Target: 25th overall pick
Broome has made his case as one of the most impactful transfer additions in college basketball history. After transferring from Morehead State to Auburn, the 22-year old forward has been one of the best players in the country and the leader of a Tigers squad vying for a national championship. He's a great shot blocker who plays an excellent brand of defense due to his intensity and effort. Furthermore, he's a good finisher at the rim who has some ability to handle the ball. Broome has been a critical source of passing for Auburn, capable of finding shooting options out of the low post. He does the little things well and could be an excellent backup center for the Hawks. He doesn't quite have the athletic tools to be an impactful starter at the NBA level and his jump shot is questionable, but he could be an intriguing add for the Hawks at the back-end of the first round.
Tyrese Proctor (Jr, G) - Duke
Tournament Stats: 17 ppg, 3 apg, 2.5 rpg, 0.8 spg, 67.6% FG, 64% 3PT, 50% FT
Target: 25th overall pick or 2nd round
Cooper Flagg is 100% out of the question for Atlanta while Khaman Malauch and Kon Knueppel have likely elevated their draft stock beyond the 13th overall pick that Atlanta is projected to have. Still, Proctor is an interesting option for the Hawks. The Australian native has been excellent for the Blue Devils throughout the tournament as a knockdown shooter on high volume (6.3 attempts from deep per game). He's also a good defender with 6'6 size as a guard, which gives him a certain degree of defensive versatility. Proctor has upside as a 3&D guard at the NBA level, but he hasn't shown any upside beyond that. If Atlanta were to select him, he'd be a good insurance policy for Kobe Bufkin who can step in as a ready-made NBA shooter. A strong performance in the last two games of the tournament could elevate him into the first round.
Alex Condon (So, F/C) - Florida
Tournament Stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1 bpg, 1 spg on 47.6% FG, 42.9% 3P, 50% FT
Target: 25th overall pick
Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr is an interesting target for the Hawks in the second round, but there's little doubt that Condon is the pick if the Hawks wanted to take a Gator in the first round. He hasn't been the best tournament player for Florida, but the 20-year old from Perth is a good passer with nice touch as a shooter that brings shot blocking and rebounding on defense. Even though he's playing with an ankle injury, Condon has competed on both ends for the Gators and he's been a critical defender in the paint. He isn't a tough shot-maker or a overly impressive ball-handler, but there's reason to believe he can be an excellent backup big with some upside as a starter. A strong performance in the last two games would solidify him as a first-round pick. He's drawn comparisons to Isaiah Hartenstein, which is a skillset that the Hawks can certainly use in conjunction with Onyeka Okongwu.
Joseph Tugler (So, F) - Houston
Tournament Stats: 4.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg, 0.8 spg on 45% FG, 50% FT
Target: 2nd round
Junior guard Milos Uzan, who has been the catalyst for Houston's offense, is another intriguing option from the Cougars, but the Hawks are in greater need of frontcourt options. Due to his limitations on offense, Tugler almost certainly won't be a first-round pick. He is heavily reliant on entry passes, transition offense and easy points in the paint. However, he is an incredible defender. As a 20 year-old, he already has incredible length with a 7'6 wingspan. Even though he's only 6'8, which is small for a big, he closes off passing lanes and blocks shots with ease. He's very athletic and runs the floor well while also being able to execute simple offensive concepts. Tugler holds up in space, which is also unique for a big. Again, the lack of shooting upside limits him at the next level, but he could be an impressive defender for a Hawks team that sorely needs more defensive options.
