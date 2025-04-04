Terance Mann Excited For His Role As the Assistant GM For FSU While Embracing Friendly Competition With Trae Young
One of the recent trends in the NBA has been current players going back to their former schools to work in an assistant general manager type of role. That role typically deals with the transfer portal, personnel, and trying to improve the overall roster, and there are currently three NBA players in that role. While Golden State's Steph Curry (Davidson) is one of them, the Atlanta Hawks have the other two. This week, Trae Young announced that he would become the assistant general manager at Oklahoma while Terance Mann would become the assistant general manager for Florida State.
Florida State is under new leadership with former Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks taking over in Tallahassee and it was the connection between him and Mann that brought this about.
"Yeah, I've been kind of close with Luke Loucks" said Mann after practice on Friday, "The head coach here now. When I was in school there, he always stayed in contact with me. When I got to the NBA, we always stayed in contact. He became an assistant for the Warriors and the Kings. We've just always been, you know, bouncing ideas off each other and stuff like that. And then once he got the job, I kind of felt like I wanted to help in a way so he called me and asked me if that's something I wanted to do and I thought it was a no -brainer."
Being an assistant general manager while also playing in the NBA is not going to be an easy thing, but Mann is fully embracing it and wants to be able to give back to his alma mater after what it helped him achieve:
"I would say I have a good grasp on the grassroots basketball, especially from my area, but just all of them down in the Northeast. So, just being able to help recruit, being able to help raise money, being able to bring alumni back. We got a lot of NBA players, a lot of professional players overseas who want to get back in the way. They just don't know how. So, just taking on that role
Development, man. Development as a man off the court especially. They helped me big be able to be a man I am today and if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be able to be out here right now."
Now that Mann is teammates with a fellow assistant GM, will they bounce ideas off of each other or will it be a competition? Expect a little bit of both.
"Yeah, I mean, I had asked somebody right away once I saw that and he kind of was telling me all the stuff that he has going on over there. So immediately I just took notes down and you know, we're kind of definitely gonna bounce ideas. I'm gonna steal a lot of his recruits. You know, nobody wants to really be in Oklahoma like that, so yeah, that's how it's gonna go."
One thing is for sure, there now needs to be a game between Florida State and Oklahoma next season.
Additional Links
2025 NBA Playoff Picture: What Are the Postseason Scenarios For Today?
NBA Play-In Tournament: Updated Seeding, Matchups, Dates, and Times
Atlanta Hawks Forward Terance Mann Reportedly Named Assistant General Manager For Florida State Basketball