Utah Jazz Guard Labeled As Atlanta Hawks Dream Trade Target
Less than one month from today will be the NBA Trade Deadline and there is still some uncertainty as to what will go down at the deadline. Star players like Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram have been talked about as players who could be dealt with, but it could end up just being smaller moves and rotation players that get moved. The Atlanta Hawks could actually be a team to watch when it comes to that. Last season, the Hawks were one of the most talked about teams leading up to the deadline, but there was a different feeling around that team. Whether or not Atlanta is a buyer or a seller at the deadline, this team has young building blocks to lean on going forward, but they have some roster questions that could get answered at the deadline. Currently, the Hawks are 21-19 and have won two straight games, including a 16-point win over the Bulls last night. Atlanta is in 8th place in the Eastern Conference, but only two games from the No. 4 seed.
The names that have been brought up in trade rumors over the past month or so have been centers Larry Nance and Clint Capela, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic. Both centers are on expiring deals and might not be a part of the team's future and Atlanta could look to flip one of them for assets. Going into the deadline, the Hawks have to figure out what to do with the two centers they have on expiring contracts and if they want to be buyers. They have two glaring needs at the backup point guard spot and backup power forward spots, but this team is not going to make any moves that are not forward-thinking. The Hawks have been a nice surprise this season, but they are not going to make win-now moves to try and improve their record this year if it is not about the future as well. They have a core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher that is going to be the future of the franchise. If they can find a player who fits that timeline, they could pursue them at the deadline.
Who could be the Hawks dream target at the deadline in February? Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz had a certain Utah Jazz guard in mind:
Dream Target: Collin Sexton, G, Utah Jazz
"Sexton is quietly having a big year in Utah and would become an ideal sixth man for the Hawks behind Trae Young. He's been red-hot as of late (21.8 points, 5.5 assists, 41.9 percent from three over his last 13 games) and brings the defense and toughness that this second unit could use.
The 26-year-old is on a good contract, making a reasonable $18.4 million this season and $19.2 million in 2025-26.
Realistic Target: Vasilije Micić, PG, Charlotte Hornets
A pass-first point guard, Micić could help fill the playmaking void when Trae Young has to sit. In 11 starts this season when filling in for an injured LaMelo Ball, the 31-year-old has averaged 11.6 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 35.5 percent from three."
Earlier this week, Swartz proposed a trade that sent Sexton to the Hawks to fill that backup guard/ball-handler role.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz Receive: SG Kobe Bufkin, F/C Larry Nance Jr., 2025 second-round pick (via Minnesota Timberwolves), 2030 second-round pick
"Trae Young carries an extremely heavy offensive load, with his 12.1 assists per game leading the NBA. This team could use added playmaking off the bench to help it solidify a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Sexton, 26, has been really good as a starter in Utah this season. The combo guard is averaging 18.0 points and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from three.
The Georgia native should be happy to return home and play for a team with playoff aspirations again."
This is an intriguing option for the Hawks. Sexton has two years left on his contract, the Hawks would stay under the tax with this move, and Atlanta gets one of the best guards on the trade market who fits their timeline. While Nance has been very good for the Hawks this season (until his recent injury), both he and Capela are on expiring contracts and the Hawk's future plans at that position are not immediately clear. Could they bring Nance or Capela back? It is possible. Sexton not only gives them a backup guard but improves their shooting, which is one of their biggest weaknesses. A bench unit of Sexton, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Onyeka Okongwu would be one of the league's best. The concern would be he is a poor defensive player and while Atlanta has improved, they are not one of the league's best defenses.
Another aspect of the trade is how the Hawks feel about Bufkin. Bufkin has talent but has spent most of his first two NBA seasons dealing with injury. Will the Hawks remain patient with him or look to make a move? Keaton Wallace has played really well on a two-way contract, including scoring 27 points last night vs Chicago. Could Atlanta look to him as the backup PG of the future?
Would Utah think this is sufficient enough for a trade? A team contending for a title might have a better offer that appeals to Utah.
Atlanta could be an interesting team to watch at the deadline, but they are going to stick to their timeline and have their eyes on the future.
