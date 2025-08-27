Vit Krejci Struggles In EuroLeague Performance Against Portugal
Today, the EuroLeague commenced its tournament play, featuring Europe's premier players and teams competing against one another. The tournament features 24 of the top European national teams and includes many of the top NBA players from Europe who wish to represent their home country's team.
Atlanta Hawks' Vit Krejci officially played in his first game today, where he had some good moments but struggled overall offensively. In today's game, Krejci finished with a team-high 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, and one steal on 25% shooting from the field, 20% from three-point range, and 100% from the free-throw line as he shot 5/5.
Where Krejci seemed to excel was on the defensive end; he played tight defense and played full-court on his matchup. Outside of this, there wasn't very much good to talk about, as the Czech Republic really lost this game in the second half due to the mistakes that they made piling up on them, and only having one person score in double figures, with that being Krejci, who scored his 10 points in the second quarter.
In terms of what needs to change going forward for the Czech Republic, it's a lot. Still, I would say for starters, they have to be better in terms of scoring the basketball, as you won't win, let alone be in many games for you to win, if you continue to have guys scoring in single digits or low double figures. As a team, they shot just 29% from the field, 40% from within the paint, and an abysmally low 20% from the three-point range.
The Czechs' lack of size ultimately caught up with them when defending the paint, as they allowed 36 points inside and 12 second-chance points. Points inside the paint are usually what teams in Europe live by, as many of them are not very good shooting from deep range, and if Czechia wants to go any further, they must clean that up. Another thing I noticed that needs to be addressed is the number of turnovers they committed, as they finished with 19 turnovers and allowed 21 points off those turnovers.
Lastly, Czech led the game for five minutes and held a five-point lead, but then allowed an 11-0 scoring run by Portugal. As we advance, Czechia must figure out ways to be more effective when it comes to scoring the basketball and not allow for long stretches of no scoring, as that was the main reason they didn't keep things close late. As for Krejci, he will likely be relied upon offensively to score, so he should aim to play a more efficient, cleaner brand of basketball, specifically by shooting fewer than five threes, as he didn't today and tied for the most shots attempted on his team at eight.