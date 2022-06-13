Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

Skip to main content
Watch Trae Young Break Defender's Ankles

Watch Trae Young Break Defender's Ankles

The defender never stood a chance.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The defender never stood a chance.

Trae Young made his heralded return to the Skinz League this past Friday night. The summer Pro-Am League is an annual event held in Oklahoma. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Hawks point guard could not participate in 2019 but has now made stunning appearances for three consecutive summers.

Young teased the idea of playing in the tournament on Twitter for a few days. Eventually, he committed to playing and even brought along a few NBA friends - Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin. As you can see in the video provided by BALLISLIFE.com, Young tore up the poor soul tasked with guarding him.

Kudos to the pro-am defender for at least trying to check Young. The All-NBA point guard regularly shakes and nutmegs NBA players, so no one is safe. It goes without saying that Young's team won the game in stunning fashion.

But if the name of the summer league (Skinz League) rings a bell, that is because it's the same place where Young torched a semi-pro defender last summer. An overzealous trash talker was in Young's ear the entire game. 'Ice Trae' remained cool and sunk a buzzer-beater before being mobbed by adoring fans.

There were two key differences between this year's game and last year's game. The first, it was held in Norman rather than Oklahoma City this year. Also, there were no upset trash talkers. By all accounts, it was all love in the friendly scrimmage this time around.

It's been an eventful summer for Young, and it's only mid-June. We can't wait to see what other tricks he has up his sleeve this off-season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young at Skinz League in Norman, Oklahoma.
News

Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson56 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks ceo Steve Koonin speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler.
News

Hawks CEO Calls John Collins Trade Rumors "Bull"

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of three Atlanta Hawks players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021.
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Quietly Had Knee Surgery

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Atlanta Hawks owner Grant Hill speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler, which Hill is a part of.
Culture

Interview: Grant Hill Discusses Legendary Career in New Book

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly 'Most Interested' in Moving John Collins

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022
NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins was shown in a video tweeted by Enes Kanter.
News

Dominique Wilkins Makes Bold Statement About NBA Players

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022