Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

Trae Young made his heralded return to the Skinz League this past Friday night. The summer Pro-Am League is an annual event held in Oklahoma. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Hawks point guard could not participate in 2019 but has now made stunning appearances for three consecutive summers.

Young teased the idea of playing in the tournament on Twitter for a few days. Eventually, he committed to playing and even brought along a few NBA friends - Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin. As you can see in the video provided by BALLISLIFE.com, Young tore up the poor soul tasked with guarding him.

Kudos to the pro-am defender for at least trying to check Young. The All-NBA point guard regularly shakes and nutmegs NBA players, so no one is safe. It goes without saying that Young's team won the game in stunning fashion.

But if the name of the summer league (Skinz League) rings a bell, that is because it's the same place where Young torched a semi-pro defender last summer. An overzealous trash talker was in Young's ear the entire game. 'Ice Trae' remained cool and sunk a buzzer-beater before being mobbed by adoring fans.

There were two key differences between this year's game and last year's game. The first, it was held in Norman rather than Oklahoma City this year. Also, there were no upset trash talkers. By all accounts, it was all love in the friendly scrimmage this time around.

It's been an eventful summer for Young, and it's only mid-June. We can't wait to see what other tricks he has up his sleeve this off-season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

