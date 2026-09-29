Report: Atlanta Hawks Interested in sign-and-trade for Pistons Center Jalen Duren

Today was media day for several NBA teams, including the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons, and training camp is going to begin tomorrow, and before you know it, the preseason will be here.

The Hawks and Pistons had similar offseasons, in that they opted not to make a big, splashy move, instead focusing on developing the young talent on their roster and adding talent through the draft and smaller moves.

The one big difference between the two teams' offseasons is that Detroit is dealing with a contract dispute with one of their best players. Jalen Duren entered restricted free agency this summer, and he has not been able to reach a contract agreement with Detroit and it appears as though there is no momentum between the two sides.

The problem with restricted free agency is that the player does not have much control, and there are currently no teams out there that can give Duren the contract he wants without it involving a sign-and-trade. Duren has until Thursday to decide if he is going to accept the $9.6 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Pistons have shown no interest in trading Duren, but ESPN's Marc Spears named several teams who are interested in trying to acquire Duren and the Hawks were one of them:

"Jalen Duren, he's not even talked to Trajan for months. A Pistons source told me that there's still optimism that they think he'll sign the big deal. But if not, I'm hearing from an NBA GM told me the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards...have interest in a potential sign and trade"

Marc Spears:



"Jalen Duren, he's not even talked to Trajan for months. A Pistons source told me that there's still optimism that they think he'll sign the big deal. But if not, I'm hearing from an NBA GM told me the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings and the… https://t.co/AFjHtLtSbD pic.twitter.com/sf0r9cR8iJ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 28, 2026

Could the Hawks trade for Duren?

Does it make some sense for the Hawks to be interested in Duren if the report is true? Yes, but I don't see this as a realistic outcome, both because I don't think he is a fit with this roster and the cost.

The center position has been a topic of discussion amongst Hawks fans, even with Onyeka Okongwu having a breakout season last year. While Okongwu is very good, his rebounding and lack of rim protection leave some wondering if he can be high-level player at the position and lead the Hawks to where they want to go.

Duren would fix some of those issues, namely the rebounding. Duren is one of the best rebounders in the NBA and dominated the glass on the way to an All-NBA season. He would help the Hawks in that area and cure a lot of those problems.

But he is not a perfect player, and there is a reason that the Pistons have been hesitant to pay him what he wants. Duren had a disastrous run in the playoffs and is not a very good defensive player, nor can he stretch the floor, which would make him a tricky fit in any hypothetical trade for the Hawks, given Dyson Daniels ability struggling to space the floor.

The cost is the other thing. Remember the Lakers trading two unprotected first-round picks and two unprotected first-round pick swaps for Walker Kessler earlier this summer? That is probably what it is going to cost, given that Duren is far more accomlished. Not only that, but Duren wants a large contract that I don't think Atlanta is going to want to dish out.

Now, I do think the Hawks are going to be mentioned as a team that will be in the mix for players of this caliber. They have a large number of expiring contracts to move, as well as their own draft picks. They are a team that has young talent and they seem ready to take the next step with Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kingston Flemings. However, they are going to wait for the right player and opportunity to come along. They are not going to make a move just for the sake of making a big move, as this summer should tell you.

Could the Hawks execute a sign-and-trade for Duren? Never say never in the NBA, but it would cost the Hawks a fortune and I don't think he is the best fit for this team.