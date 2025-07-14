Where to Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets in NBA Las Vegas Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks are 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League and they will look to improve that to 3-0 today when they face the Houston Rockets, who are 0-2 to start Summer League. It has been a productive Summer so far for some of the Hawks more intriguing young players, including Kobe Bufkin, Asa Newell, Jacob Toppin, and Nikola Durisic.
One thing to keep an eye on today is who plays and who does not. This is the second game of a back-to-back and the Hawks may not not want to add any miles to their main guys. Bufkin has had a good enough summer league (even with his rough outing yesterday) that he may not need to play anymore this summer. Newell had a double-double yesterday and as the Hawks first round pick this year, he may not play today. Durisic is another one to watch, as he was signed to a standard contract last week. Jacob Toppin is already on a two-way contract for the Hawks and has arguably been their best player through the first couple of games.
Here is how you can watch today's game vs the Rockets:
When: Monday, July 14th
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Fanduel Sports Southeast, ESPN+ and NBATV
Who are the players to watch on the Rockets today? Reed Sheppard is the name that most NBA fans are going to recognize on Houston, but Hawks fans will remember Kevon Harris, who spent some time in College Park last season.
Harris appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .442 3FG%, .800 FT%). He was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, after scoring 13 points in the championship game.
The 6-6 guard saw action in two games with the Hawks during the 2024 preseason, recording 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 17.5 minutes. Harris has appeared in 36 NBA contests across two seasons with the Orlando Magic (2022-24), notching 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes (.445 FG%, .372 3FG%, .756 FT%).
The Ellenwood, Georgia, native owns NBA G League career averages of 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 28.9 minutes in 124 contests (105 starts), suiting up for the Skyhawks (2024-25), Osceola Magic (2023-24), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Raptors 905 (2020-22).
Harris played in 127 career games (104 starts) during four collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2016-20), averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.483 FG%, .397 3FG%, .727 FT%). In his final season, he was named the 2019-20 Southland Conference Player of the Year.
Can the Atlanta Hawks get another win today and move to 3-0 in Summer League?