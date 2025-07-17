Where to Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Las Vegas Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks are aiming to get into the Summer League Semifinals this weekend and keep their perfect record alive. Atlanta had a tremendous come from behind win against the Houston Rockets and have been one of the most intriguing teams in Summer Leage. Third year guard Kobe Bufkin has had some good moments in his performances while this year's first round pick Asa Newell looks like he could be an instant impact player. Jacob Toppin looks more than deserving of his two-way contract and Nikola Durisic looks like a player with upside that looks deserving of his recent contract.
Can the Hawks keep it going today vs the Grizzlies? Here is how you can watch the game:
When: Thursday, July 17th
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cox Pavilion- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Fanduel Sports Southeast, ESPN+ and NBATV
Memphis comes into this game 1-2 so far this Summer, but they have a number of intriguing players on their Summer League Roster. Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, and GG Jackson are three NBA level players, as Wells was one of the best rookies for stretches of last season and is a terrific defender. Can the Hawks slow this trio down in this game today?
One of the keys of this game is going to be Bufkin, who had a a terrific first game, shaky second game, and pretty solid third game.
Our own Kahlil McCuller recenly broke down Bufkin's performance on Monday against the Rockets:
"Throughout the game, Bufkin was inconsistent. In the first half alone, he committed five fouls, which is halfway to the Summer League limit of ten, and finished the game with nine turnovers and seven fouls. However, in the second half, he finally showed up and gave the Hawks what they've been expecting out of him heading into his third season, as he cut the Rockets' 16-point lead to eight on a solo 8-0 Run and finish with clean, efficient shooting splits. He shot 53% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line. His overall impact was noticeable, however, as he finished with 25 points, three assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block as he closed out the Rockets in overtime with the game-sealing free throws as well as clutch baskets to start."