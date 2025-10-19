Which Atlanta Hawk Saw Their Stock Rise The Most In The Preseason?
With the NBA regular season on the way, it's time that we start to look at one of the players who took their stock to another level for the Atlanta Hawks this preseason.
In just two games, Jalen Johnson was a name that consistently popped up throughout NBA circles and on social media. His ability to improve on both ends of the court and make highlight plays showed his potential to become a franchise player.
Coming into the preseason, Johnson was a name that had come up significantly when discussing the future of Atlanta. This was due to a few young veteran player contracts expiring at the season's end and speculation that the Hawks could move off these players to build around Johnson. These rumors increased throughout the offseason, as Johnson demonstrated the ability to grow his game by working out with future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James. By the time training camp rolled around, he had shown strides in his playmaking and defending.
Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder had this to say about Johnson's improvements during training camp.
"I think other guys on the team benefit from Jalen because of his playmaking ability, um, you know, I think more guys being able to get out in transition, more shooting, Jalen is such a good passer, and he's such a willing passer. Um, he's able to play make even more. Jalen's been really been focused defensively too, just trying to be down, and doing little things that, you know, he's taken pride in. That shows his maturation as a player, and you know, I think, his catch and shoot, he'll be in spacing situations, you know, where he can just catch and shoot, and we want him to do that. You know, just uh, let it fly and trust him in that regard."
When the preseason started, fans and media knew to keep an eye on Johnson, as he had shown he was ready to take the next step in the Hawks' first preseason matchup against the Houston Rockets. In that game, Johnson played just 16 minutes, scoring 11 points, grabbing two rebounds, stealing two, and blocking two shots, all while shooting 62% from the field and 50% from three-point range, to go along with a positive plus-minus.
In the second game, against the Memphis Grizzlies, Johnson would go on to have an even better performance. In 24 minutes, Johnson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals 63% shooting from the field, and a positive nine plus-minus. By this point, Johnson had fans and media buzzing about his performances nightly, and he finished this one off by getting a viral dunk.
In ESPN's recent article about preseason contenders, they mentioned the following about Johnson after his nice start to preseason play.
"A huge factor for Atlanta this season is Jalen Johnson, who looked good in his first two preseason games back from left shoulder surgery that ended his 2024-25 season; Johnson made 7 of 11 shots and had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 25 minutes against Memphis.
Coach Quin Snyder said Johnson's improvement on defense will be the next step for the young forward. If he can stay healthy and continue to grow as a playmaker to help Young and Porzingis, the Hawks could really take off this season. -- Youngmisuk"
While the Hawks have a big season on their hands, a significant part of the team's performance will depend on the continued development of Johnson and his ability to stay healthy, as there are high hopes for a successful campaign and rising stock for him. For now, however, it seems safe to say that the Hawks have found another successful rise in stock on their roster with Johnson.