Which Teams Should Atlanta Hawks Fans Be Rooting For Today (3/20)?
The Atlanta Hawks are off for the next two days before they get back on the court at home against the Golden State Warriors, but with the NBA season starting to wind down, Atlanta is going to have its eyes around the league to see where they are going to land in the standings. The Hawks are currently in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Orlando Magic and four games ahead of the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls who are in 9th and 10th place. Atlanta seems to be in good position to at least be in 9th or 10th, but could they move up? With so few games left, it seems unlikely.
Atlanta is currently 5.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 spot in the East, 5.5 behind Milwaukee for 5th, and 6.5 behind Indiana for 4th. That is a pretty steep hill to climb and while not impossible, they are probably going to stay in the 7th or 8th spot.
With that in mind, who should the Hawks be rooting for on today's NBA schedule? Let's take a look.
1. New York vs Charlotte (7:00 p.m. ET)
In terms of the standings, this game has no meaning for the Hawks. The Knicks are comfortably in 3rd while Charlotte is trying to win the race to the bottom.
2. Brooklyn vs Indiana (7:00 p.m ET)
Hawks fans should be rooting for Brooklyn here. As unlikely as it is, it is still possible for Indiana to slip in the standings if they finished the season poorly and the Hawks do own the tiebreaker.
3. Toronto vs Golden State (10:00 p.m. ET)
This is another game that does not have any real impact for the Hawks, they are far enough ahead of Toronto in the standings.
4. Chicago vs Sacramento (10:00 p.m. ET)
This is one game that Hawks fans will want to pay attention to and root for the Kings. Atlanta owns the Kings pick this year if it falls outside of the top 12 and they want to stay ahead of Chicago in the standings. Root for the Kings here.
5. Milwaukee vs Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET)
The Hawks could benefit either way from this game. If Milwaukee wins, it improves the Hawks standing in the draft because they own the Lakers unprotected pick this season. If the Lakers win, Atlanta is then five games behind the Bucks and Atlanta could win that season series and get the tiebreaker if they win that game. For the Hawks to make the unlikely move into the top six, it is likely going to depend on Milwaukee taking a surprise tumble in the standings.
