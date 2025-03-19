2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Land UConn Star + An Elite Stretch Four
The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins tomorrow and it will be the last chance for several NBA prospects to make a big push to charge up draft boards. There are usually a number of prospects who have great tournament runs and raise their draft profiles and this year should be no different.
The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The Lakers have surged in the standings over the last month, while the Kings are right on the line to make the NBA's play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs. If things hold right now, Atlanta will have the No. 14 pick and the No. 24 pick.
What would the Hawks do with those two picks? In a Pre-Tournament mock draft, Bleacher Report's Joanthan Wasserman has the Hawks taking a prospect that Hawks fans are familiar with, along with a new name.
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Liam McNeeley (Connecticut, SF)
Sacramento Kings record: 33-33
Previous Mock Position: No. 14
Size: 6'7", 210 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Keegan Murray
"Scouts have a clear picture for how they think Liam McNeeley's shooting and secondary ball-handling will fit at the next level.
The athletic and defensive limitations make it difficult to envision a star-caliber upside, and he'll need to grow his pull-up game to pose more of a threat offensively. But he should earn the plug-and-play label with a strong catch-and-shoot game, a comfort level capitalizing off the ball, and a good feel making reads and drives in ball-screen situations."
23. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Rasheer Fleming (Saint Joseph's, PF)
Los Angeles Lakers record: 41-25
Previous Mock Position: No. 23
Size: 6'9", 240 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Taylor Hendricks
"Rasheer Fleming's three-point shot (40.0 percent, 4.6 attempts) never slowed down, a key reason he's rising in popularity and becoming more believable to NBA scouts.
He's the only player in college hoops with over 50 dunks and 50 threes. The mix of 6'9" size, rim finishing, shooting, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals should look attractive for a stretch-4 role."
McNeeley is a name that has been mocked to the Hawks for months and it is not hard to see why. Atlanta needs size and shooting (who doesn't?) on its bench and McNeeley provides that, though he is not the most athletic prospect as Wasserman noted. Surrounding Trae Young with more shooting has always been something that works and McNeeley can do that.
Fleming is a new prospects that has not been mocked to the Hawks as much, but he fits a similar mold as McNeeley when it comes to shooting, but has more athleticism and plays a different style. It is hard to say if either of these players would make an instant impact as rookies, but they have the skill sets that the Hawks need to add.
