Why DeMar DeRozan Signing With Sacramento Should Help The Atlanta Hawks
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan always was going to be a strange fit on a team that looks poised for a rebuilding season in 2024-25. It should not be a surprise that he is changing teams. However, his departure from the Bulls may end up helping the Hawks.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sacramento Kings have continued to pursue DeRozan in a sign-and-trade. The Kings are looking to get back into the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in. They seem to view DeRozan as a piece that can help them do that.
"Sacramento continues its pursuit of DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade and San Antonio has emerged as a potential third-team facilitator, league sources say. The Kings have chased DeRozan this week and Chicago is willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade but insists on a third team in the deal to take in salary."
TNT Sports and B/R insider Chris Haynes also revealed that DeRozan and his agents are meeting with the Kings today in Sacramento.
The deal finally got done tonight, with multiple reports confirming DeRozan is headed to Sacramento. Harrison Barnes is going to San Antonio and 2nd round picks, Chris Duarte and cash are going to the Chicago Bulls.
The Kings are indirectly helping the Hawks by making this move. In 2022, Atlanta sent Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a 2024 first-round pick. That pick was top-14 protected, but the Kings got it because they landed the 13th overall pick. As a result, the pick became a top-12 protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
There are two reasons why the pick moving to 2025 is a far better option for the Hawks. First, it's more likely that the Hawks get the pick with DeRozan going to Sacramento. The 2024-25 Kings lineup probably would be De'Aaron Fox - Malik Monk - Keegan Murray - DeMar DeRozan - Domantas Sabonis. While the ceiling of that team is questionable, the floor is not. Barring injuries, I would expect that team to finish as one of the top-eight teams in the Western Conference. The Kings finished as the ninth seed last season - adding DeRozan gives them another scorer and connective playmaker. His ability to draw fouls and capitalize on his free throws would also be a welcome addition to a Kings team that finished last in the NBA in free-throw percentage.
Not only that, but it could push the Lakers down in the standings, which also helps the Hawks. The Hawks own the Lakers 2025 unprotected 1st round pick and this move could push Sacramento above the Lakers in the Western Conference Standings.
Secondly, the 2025 draft projects to be much better than the 2024 class. Betting on the Hawks to get Cooper Flagg, the current favorite to go first overall, seems very unlikely. However, players like VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, Rocco Zikarsky, Khaman Maluach, Hugo Gonzalez and more all project as particularly strong options. The 2025 class has a clearly defined candidate for the top pick - Flagg - while also having several athletic wings and big men that fit the mold of players valued by the modern NBA. If the Hawks did not have a first round selection in this draft, it would definitely be dissapointing. However, there is now a good chance they will have an opportunity to select someone in the middle part of the first-round.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently did a mock draft for the 2025 cycle that saw the Hawks selecting Texas guard Tre Johnson with the 13th overall selection. His thoughts on Johnson can be found below.
Johnson is coming off of a senior year of high school in which he shot nearly 40% from 3-point range and better than 90% from the free-throw line. If the 6-6 guard posts similar numbers during his freshman season in the SEC, he could crack the top five of next year's draft, mostly because guards with size who are proven 3-point shooters over multiple years are difficult to pass on.
A guard with size who can shoot seems like a seamless fit next to Trae Young. Johnson found success at Link Academy in an off-ball role where he used his frame, footwork and excellent jump shot to create space against defenses. If his scoring ability translates to the SEC, he might not make it to the Hawks' selection.
While getting more wings with two-way potential is never a bad idea, I'm intrigued by the possiblity of Atlanta selecting a big man. Even if they are able to move Clint Capela, there is a chance that Onyeka Okongwu struggles in a full-time role. Players like Maluach, Ohio State's Aaron Bradshaw and Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic could be interesting options for the Hawks in next year's draft.