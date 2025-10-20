Will the Hawks and Dyson Daniels Come to an Agreement On A Contract Extension Today?
The NBA season is upon us and today is the final day for players that are eligible to sign a rookie extension to actually get extended. What might be the most-watched situation on the day is between Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks. Daniels won the Most Improved Player Award last season, was a first-team all-defensive team, and was the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year. Daniels looks like he is going to be a huge piece of the Hawks' young core, but it seems that he and the team remain far apart on extension talks. If he is not extended today, he could enter restricted free agency next summer, but the Hawks would have the ability to match any offer sheet for Daniels.
Will they reach a deal?
It has been reported by multiple insiders over the past week that Daniels and the Hawks remain pretty far apart on a deal heading into the deadline. It appears that the situation has not changed as of Monday morning, according to Michael Scotto at Hoopshype:
"Reigning NBA Most Improved Player, All-Defensive First Team selection, and steals champion Dyson Daniels and agent Daniel Moldovan have been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal during extension negotiations with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype.
However, the Hawks have been closer to a ballpark range of five years, $115 million, during negotiations, league sources told HoopsHype.
Should Daniels enter the summer of 2026 as a restricted free agent, Atlanta would have the ability to match any offer sheet if another team tries to sign him.
For context, Moldovan recently entered restricted free agency with Josh Giddey and eventually secured a four-year, $100 million deal with the Chicago Bulls this past offseason.
Daniels is a career 32.7 percent shooter from behind the arc during his three-year career. After shooting a career-high 34 percent from downtown last season, Daniels could gamble on improving his outside shooting again this season. If he shoots closer to 37 percent or better, that would be an x-factor that would significantly enhance his market value towards his desired salary range."
Compromise?
Is there any way the Hawks and Daniels can find a middle ground?
While Daniels was fantastic last season for the Hawks, he still has a lot of room to grow on the offensive end (though he was underrated there last season) and an extension that big would be a huge bet that he makes those improvements. He certainly could, but it is understandable for the Hawks to want to see more from him in his second season as a starter before they hand out a massive extension.
In the apron era in the NBA, you have to be careful handing out massive contracts. Handing out bad contracts is a way for your team to get trapped financially and not have a lot of options. Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has preached optionality from day one and he is going to stick to that, which is why the Hawks have not extended Trae Young as of today and are not expected to.
Could the Hawks and Daniels find room in the middle on say a $130 million extension? It does not seem that Daniels wants to take the Hawks offer, but the Hawks don't want to give Daniels his desired number just yet. Let's see how the situation plays out today.