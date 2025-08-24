Zaccharie Risacher puts on a Stellar EuroLeague Performance Against Greece
Before training camp starts next month, many NBA players go back to their native countries and participate in overseas play. A lot of them use this as a time to not only expand their game but also potentially help their home country and club team win a championship, in which greats like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic participate.
Recently, Atlanta Hawks number one overall draft pick from last season, Zaccharie Risacher, has been in the headlines for his recent play and has many fans excited for how he may look this upcoming season. In a game with Greece, in which Giannis played, Risacher had a nice performance, primarily scoring the basketball, as he finished with 14 points, five rebounds, one steal, and one assist.
France, however, did have fewer big men to play, such as Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, who was injured, and Moussa Diabate, who declined to play due to focusing on the upcoming season for the Charlotte Hornets. This meant that Risacher would have to spend time at power forward for today's game, which made things complicated for France on both ends of the court due to his ability to set screens and play on the perimeter as a ball handler. Defensively, Greece also had problems with Risacher because he made things uncomfortable for the big men inside with his ability to play tight on the ball and use his quickness to his advantage.
Defensive Standout
Defensively, Risacher was put in some pick-and-roll plays where he had to guard the roll man, in which he was able to get a steal, which showed his defensive IQ and wingspan. It was good to see Risacher play well against the physicality of the Greek defense, which pressured him full-court, and he was able to get to the basket with ease. Risacher got most of his points inside, off post-up layups, drives to the basket, and a putback dunk.
This morning, however, Risacher was interviewed at the France pregame shootaround, where he was asked what parts of his game he was looking to improve, and he stated:
"I want to be more comfortable with my ball-handling. It’s another part of my game I want to improve—being able to get to my spots and be efficient with the ball in my hands, so I don’t have to wait until someone gives me the ball. I want to be able to create opportunities to score, or, when there isn’t any playmaking, still make something happen. I think that’s the next step for me—being more comfortable with the ball in my hands."
Risacher also was asked about if Dyson Daniels progress as a player was a blueprint example for him in terms of getting better as a player:
"Dyson is a really good player and a really good friend, too. I feel like he improved a lot last season. It was great to play with him, and he’s somebody you can watch and learn from. He’s really cool, really good."
Based on Risacher's play, Atlanta fans should be excited to see how the 20-year-old performs in his second season in the NBA.