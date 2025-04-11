Zaccharie Risacher Sets New Career High vs Brooklyn As Hawks Dominate The Nets On The Road
The Hawks were facing a Brooklyn Nets team tonight that was an NBA team in name only. Atlanta had a significant edge in the talent department and the game tonight was never in doubt. Atlanta took care of business on the road and are now just one game away from clinching the No. 8 spot and a matchup with the Orlando Magic in the play-in tournament.
The Hawks were led tonight by Zaccharie Risacher, who set his new career high tonight with 38 points. Risacher was efficient and precise all night long, scoring in the paint and drilling shots from three. Atlanta shot 57% from the field and 42% from three, as well as a 66% effective field goal percentage and a 67% true shooting percentage. Trae Young had 24 points and 12 assists and four other Hawks were in double figures.
This win moves the Hawks to 38-42 and now just need to beat the 76ers tomorrow night to set the stage for a matchup with Orlando in the play-in tournament with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Atlanta should be a heavy favorite tomorrow night, but they have to take care of business.
Atlanta's starting five remained the same tonight. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouahmed Gueye, and Onyeka Okongwu were the first five on the floor.
The Hawks raced out to a 10-1 start in the game, with six of those points coming from Risacher, and the Nets missed their first seven shots of the game. After the first timeout, Atlanta got the lead up to 20-4, but the Nets had their best run of the quarter after that with a 7-2 spurt to cut the lead to 22-11, but Atlanta closed the first quarter on an 11-3 run and lead 33-14. Risacher had 13 points and the Hawks held the Nets to just 19% shooting from the field.
Things did not slow down for the Hawks in the second quarter, and it was Risacher continuing to have a great first half. Atlanta hit their first 12 shots of the quarter to take a 54-25 lead, which was their biggest lead of the half. To their credit, Brooklyn stayed in the game thanks to some solid three-point shooting, particularly from Jared Wilson, who had 12 points in the second quarter, hitting four threes. The Hawks still led 69-45 at the half, but they played sloppy down the stretch when they could have really extended the lead to a bigger margin.
The shooting numbers in the first half were incredibly one sided. The Hawks shot 61% from the field and were 6-14 from three. Brooklyn was just 28% from the field, but 33% (9-27) from three. Their three point shooting was the only thing notable in the first half.
Atlanta got out to a nice start in the third quarter, with the highlight being Young and Risacher getting out and making highlight plays in the open court.
It was not as dominant as the first two quarters of the game, but the Hawks got 12 more points from Risacher and outscored the Nets 34-29. They led 103-74 going into the final quarter.
Given the state of their roster and what they had to work with, Brooklyn should get credit for not giving up. They started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 21, but the Hawks responded. After the timeout, Risacher nailed a three to give him a new career high 38 points and there were still 10 minutes left in the game
The Hawks cruised from there and won the game by 24.
