10 Player the Atlanta Hawks Could Target With Their $11 Million Trade Exception

The Atlanta Hawks head into this offseason hoping to continue the momentum they built in the second part of the NBA season. After the All-Star Break, Atlanta went 20-6 and surged into 6th place in the Eastern Conference before falling in six games against the New York Knicks.

For a team that made the playoffs, the Hawks have a lot of flexibility heading into the summer and can add players to their roster in a number of ways. They will have three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft (No. 8, No. 23, and No. 57), the financial space to add players, and an $11 million trade exception.

While the Hawks don't have to use their trade exception, it could be useful in acquiring a player to bolster their bench, which should be a top priority this offseason for Atlanta's front office.

Here are 10 players that Atlanta could target to fit into their $11 million trade exception (ranked in no particular order).

Celtics Forward Sam Hauser ($10.8 Million owed next season)

If the Celtics are looking to move Hauser and his $10 million salary for next season, the Hawks should be interested and he would fit into their exception.

Again, the Hawks' bench needs an upgrade, and Hauser is one of the best shooters in the league still. Quin Snyder's offense relies on passing and three-point shooting and Hauser would be a nice fit if Boston is looking to move him.

Raptors Guard Gradey Dick ($7.8 million owed next season)

To stick with the theme of adding shooters, the Hawks could take a flier on Gradey Dick if the Raptors are looking to move him.

There are defensive concerns, and that is why he fell out of the Raptors this season. He also only shot 30% from three this season, but if Atlanta is looking for a reclamation project to add to its bench, this would not be a bad bet. In the two seasons prior to this one, he shot 36.5% from three and 35%. At

Bulls center Jalen Smith ($9.0 million owed next season)

If the Hawks are looking for a cheap backup center to use their trade exception on, Smith could be a target due to his three-point shooting ability. The Hawks' offense took a jump this season when Onyeka Okongwu leveled up his three-point shooting and to have a big be able to come off the bench and keep that same skill would be beneficial.

The defense is far from perfect, but Smith is active, a strong rebounder, and a good shooter on an expiring contract. He might not be the Hawks first option at center this offseason, but he is not a bad one.

Bulls guard Tre Jones ($8.1 million owed next season)

In upgrading their bench, the Hawks need to find a better replacement for Gabe Vincent and Jones would be a great candidate to do that.

In 65 games for the Bulls last season, Jones averaged 14.1 PPG and 5.4 APG on 55% shooting from the floor and is a strong defender. I don't know if Chicago is interested in dealing Jones, but he would be a great fit in Atlanta.

Net's Center Day'Ron Sharpe ($6.0 million owed next season if team option is picked up)

I have written about Sharpe as a candidate to be the Hawks' backup center, and if Brooklyn picks up his team option, but decides to move him, the Hawks should be interested.

Sharpe is a strong defender, rebounder, and finisher at the rim, although he is not a floor spacer. Another cheap option that could plug and play for the Hawks at a small cost.

Thunder Forward Aaron Wiggins ($10.1 million owed next season)

The Thunder are pursuing a second staright NBA Championship, but they are going to be one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason. If they pick up all of the team options on the roster, they will already be at 15 players, with the max contracts for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren setting in. They also have three picks in this year's draft.

Aaron Wiggins is a player that I think the Hawks should be targeting from the Thunder. He is a good player, but the Thunder are so deep that he is not getting playoff minutes for them. He is a career 38% three-point shooter who brings defensive ability as well.

Suns Center Khaman Maluach ($6.3 million owed next season)

If the Suns want to move Maluach after one season, the Hawks could be interested. They were a team that was interested in the former Duke center at last year's draft and it was not hard to see why.

Maluach is 7'2 255 LBS and has outstanding shot blocking ability. He would give the Hawks the size they want and get them younger at the position. Why would Phoenix want to move him? They are likely going to need to bring back Mark Williams this offseason and the Suns don't have draft capital or other young talent to move. They could dangle Maluach out there and the Hawks could scoop up the former No. 10 overall pick.

Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome ($9.2 million owed next season)

This is arguably the best option for the Hawks with the trade exception. Jerome only played 15 games for the Grizzlies last season due to injury, but he averaged 19.7 PPG and 5.7 APG on 47% shooting from the floor and 42% from three.

Jerome was the prized acquisition for the Grizzlies last summer, but with the team moving in a new direction and starting to rebuild, Memphis could look to move Jerome and he would be a great fit on the Hawks bench.

Mavericks Forward Naji Marshall ($9.4 million owed next season)

Marshall would be a great pickup for the Hawks as a defensive option on the wing next season. He would bring the Hawks' size and toughness on the perimeter, but he is only a 30% shooter from three.

The Mavericks might not want to move Marshall, as he is on a cheap expiring contract, but the Hawks should be interested if they are.