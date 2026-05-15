Narrowing Down Potential Atlanta Hawks Free Agent, Trade Targets, and Strategies

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping that they can have as successful an offseason as they had a year ago.

Not every move for the Hawks worked out, but they were able to sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a great contract, and he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

The Hawks' offseason got its first piece of big news over the weekend when Atlanta placed 8th in the NBA Draft Lottery, and now the Hawks will enter the draft with three total picks.

Last offseason, Saleh made opportunistic moves to sign Alexander-Walker and trade for Kristaps Porzingis. What could be the plan this summer to improve a team that went 20-6 after the All-Star break and made the postseason?

Atlanta's Salary Situation

The NBA has projected the salary cap to be at $165 million for next season.

Tax Line: $201 million



First Apron: $209 million



Second Apron: $222 million

Fully guaranteed:

Jalen Johnson- $30 million

Dyson Daniels- $25 million

Onyeka Okongwu- $16.1 million

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: $15.2 million

Corey Kispert- $13.9 million

Zaccharie Risacher- $13.8

Asa Newell- $3.4 million,

Total: $117.4 million

Partially Guaranteed:

Buddy Hield- $9.6 million (just $3 million is currently protected, becomes guaranteed on June 25th)

Team Options:

Jonathan Kuminga- $24.2 million

Mouhamed Gueye- $2.4 million

If the Hawks pick up both of Kuminga and Gueye's options, they will be at $143.8 million in terms of salary. If Hield's contract becomes guaranteed, Atlanta will be up to $153 million. The Hawks of course, could pick up the two team options and guarantee Hield's contract just so they can be used as salary in trades.

Last year's rookie scale contracts had the No. 8 pick making $6.9 million and the No. 23 pick making $3.2 million. If the Hawks make both of those picks and keep the players, Atlanta will be at $163.1 million for 12 players. That means the Hawks will be $37 million shy of the luxury tax, $45.9 million shy of the first apron, and $58.9 million shy of the second apron.

Player Categories

Keeping: Jalen Johnson

No player is ever truly safe in the NBA,but it would take quite the offer for the Hawks to even entertain the idea of trading their young star forward. Johnson was a first-time All-Star this season and is likely to make an All-NBA team. He did not have a good postseason, but it will be a good growing experience for him. There are still questions as to whether Johnson is a true No. 1 option, but the Hawks have zero interest in moving him. He is a productive player on a great contract who continues to improve.

Probably keeping, but could be used in a big deal: Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jonathan Kuminga and Dyson Daniels

Look, it would take a deal for a superstar player for any of these three to be moved, but if Onsi Saleh senses the right opportunity, they could be moved. Each of these players is on a great contract and brings an elite skill to the Hawks.

I project that the Hawks are going to bring back Kuminga, either to be a part of the team or to be used in a trade. If they decline it, they could bring him back on a different deal.

Cheap supporting talent: Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, the No. 8 overall pick, and the No. 23 overall pick

It would be shocking to see the Hawks decline Gueye's option. He has improved in each season and has flashed high-level defensive upside and a growing offensive game. Asa Newell spent much of his rookie season in the G-League, but he also showed promise on offense while needing to improve drastically on defense.

We don't know who the Hawks are going to be selecting with their two first-round picks, but they are going to be cost-controlled talent that the Hawks hope can grow into part of the core this team is building around.

Declining team options: None

I don't think the Hawks are going to decline either option on Mo Gueye or Jonathan Kuminga.

Question Marks: Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert

If I had to guess, one of these two players will be traded. They both make the same amount of money, and to have two players combine for nearly $28 million and play similar roles is not ideal asset allocation.

Risacher had a rocky second season after finishing as the runner-up in the rookie of the year race last season and while I still think he is going to turn out to be a useful NBA player, it might be somewhere else.

Kispert is the only "negative value" contract that the Hawks have, and I could see them trying to move him to get off the deal, though they could keep him if they don't find the right deal.

Supporting Cast Free Agents

CJ McCollum and Jock Landale

I think that it makes sense for the Hawks to bring both of these players back. McCollum was huge for the team after being acquired in the Trae Young trade on and off the court. Landale would be a great fit as a third center on this team and he expressed interest in returning to Atlanta. Could a two-year deal for $10 million with a team option in the second year be feasible for Landale?

Nick Richards

The Hawks need to find size to pair with Okongwu and Richards could be a cheap option to be a backup if the Hawks don't draft a center or trade for one.

Jusuf Nurkic

Nurkic had a good season with the Jazz and could be an option for the Hawks as a backup center to help with their size and rebounding, though there are defensive concerns.

Robert Williams III

Williams had his best season since helping the Celtics get to the NBA Finals in 2022 and was fantastic for the Blazers in the playoffs. This would be my top option, but Williams III comes with serious injury concerns. That will likely limit what he gets on the open market and I think the Hawks should be very interested

Coby White

I don't think that White is a very realistic target, especially if the Hawks bring back McCollum, but if the price tag is just right, the Hawks should make an offer, and he would be a great bench piece for the team and help with their backcourt shot creation and halfcourt offense

Big Impact Free Agents

Isaiah Hartenstein

The only way that the Hawks could afford Hartenstein (provided that Oklahoma City declines his team option) is by not bringing back McCollum and Kuminga, but there is no better player that the Hawks could target in free agency to fill the holes they need. Again, this is unlikely due to the money that he would command and the Hawks having to do some things to free up the space to bring Hartenstein in.

Austin Reaves

There have already been reports linking the Hawks to Reaves, but like Hartenstein, he would be very expensive and the Hawks would have to not bring back McCollum and Kuminga to open up the space to attempt to sign him. Reaves taking McCollum's place would be intriguing, though and an upgrade.

Team Option to Watch For

Day'Ron Sharpe

If the Nets were to decline the team option on Sharpe, the Hawks should be very interested in trying to bring him in to pair with Okongwu as the new backup center. He rebounds well and defends the rim, with his biggest weakness being his three point shooting.

Under the radar trade targets

Khaman Maluach

There have been no rumors of the Suns looking to move last year's No. 10 overall pick, but he checks a lot of boxes for the Hawks, and there were reports connecting them to the former Duke center. The Suns have plenty of needs and not many assets to acquire more talent. Trading him could be a way to get upgrade their roster.

Steven Adams

Sticking with the theme of getting another center to pair with Okongwu, Adams would be a perfect complement to this roster. He is older and coming off an injury, but the Hawks should inquire about his availability.

Malik Monk

Monk is still one of the best bench scorers in the NBA and would give the Hawks bench what they need, which is scoring ability. Aside from Jonathan Kuminga, the Hawks lacked bench production and Monk's contract and likely low cost should have Atlanta interested

Jalen Smith

Smith could be a good backup in Atlanta and unlike Maluach and Adams, he has the ability to stretch the floor. Smith is a strong rebounder and shooter and would give the Hawks a better version of Jock Landale as the main backup to Okongwu.

Reclamation project trade target

Daniel Gafford

Maybe not a true reclamation project, it feels like the NBA has forgotten how good Gafford is due to the Mavericks having a down season. He is still one of the best rebounders in the NBA and a rim threat, who just happens to be on a good contract. The Hawks were reportedly interested in acquiring Gafford at the deadline and could revisit that this summer

Big Game Hunting

Onsi Saleh said it at exit interviews after the season and repeated it at the trade deadline, but the Hawks are not one player away from being a championship contender. I don't think the Hawks are going to make a move for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown because of the prohibitive cost. Atlanta tried this with the Dejounte Murray trade in 2022 and the organization is still paying for that trade.

Could Atlanta search around for high upside trades at the right cost? Sure, they did that when they dealt for Kristaps Porzingis, but it has to come at the right price.

The Hawks have a lot of optionality and choices this offseason to continue building this team into a contender. They don't need to rush the process.