Trading Up/Down Suddenly On the Table for The Atlanta Hawks After the Lottery

If the Atlanta Hawks had jumped in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, they would have had a clear path to taking one of the four elite prospects in this draft. Sure, they could have traded down for a crazy offer, but more than likely, they would have just stuck there and picked either AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.

After falling to the No. 8 pick however, the board appears to be wide open for what the Hawks. There are going to be some intriguing guard options, Michigan center Aday Mara is rocketing up draft boards and could be an option, and of course there is the option to move up or down, from either of their picks. Not only are the Hawks armed with the No. 8 pick, they have the No. 23 overall pick as well, adding to their potential options in June.

Let's take a closer look at both options.

Trading up or down from No. 8

I don't think that any Hawks fans need to fill their heads with visions of trading into the top four for one of Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, or Wilson. The cost is going to be prohibitive, and all of the teams that are in the top four need that pick more than they need to move it, unless the Hawks give them every possible pick and player they could.

The 5-7 range has possibilities though and the Clippers seem like the most likely team to trade down. What would it cost to move up there and who would the Hawks?

The cost is a different thing to answer, but if the Hawks felt one of these guards (Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr, Darius Acuff, and Kingston Flemings) was much better than the rest and really fit their team well, they could try to move up. The Clippers are in a great position at No. 5, but it is a little tricky when you factor in that they traded for Darius Garland at the trade deadline. The best players in their draft range are guards and none are super clean fits next to the former Cavalier.

The Clippers are also a franchise that does not have a lot of draft capital or young talent at their disposal. Could the Hawks send some their way if they really like one of these guards?

The Nets and Kings could always look to move back if they feel they can get the player they want at No. 8, but there has not been any reported interest in them doing so.

I think a trade down from No. 8 is far more likely than a trade up.

There are some teams behind the Hawks that might be interested in moving up to get one of the guards (including Brayden Burries) or someone like Aday Mara or Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Thunder are a popular choice here because they already have 15 players for their roster next season (if they pick up all of their team options) and they have three picks in this draft, including two picks in the first round (No. 12 and No. 17). Could they consolidate those picks and perhaps a deep bench player like Aaron Wiggins to try and move to get a player they want?

If the Warriors are wanting to take a swing and get a player to go along with Stephen Curry next season? The Hornets are another team that has two first round picks, would they package them and a future pick to move up and get a player they want?

There are options for the Hawks at No. 8.

Trading up or down from No. 23

The Hawks had the No. 23 pick in last year's draft and selected Asa Newell, who fell farther than most thought he would.

If you think the options at No. 8 are vast, it is even more wide open at No. 23.

What happens at No. 23 may largely depend on what the Hawks do at No. 8 or if someone they don't expect falls to No. 23. If the Hawks take a guard at No. 8, will they target a center at No. 23 or vice versa? Could the Hawks package a future pick or a player (Zaccharie Risacher), to move back into the lottery or into the top 20? Anything can truly happen here, and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has said many times that they are going to take the best player available and not worry so much about fit.

Optionality is a favorite word of Saleh's and he is going to have plenty of it at next month's draft.