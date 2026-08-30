3 Hawks Who Can Win NBA League Awards This Season

The Atlanta Hawks are not unaccustomed to players winning awards after the season. In fact, Atlanta became the first NBA team ever to have two consecutive winners of the Most Improved Player Award (Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and could have a third.

But that is not the only award that Hawks players have been up for in recent seasons. Dyson Daniels had a 2nd place finish for Defensive Player of the Year after the 2024-2025 season and if not for an injury in that same season, Jalen Johnson may have been the player who took home the Most Improved Player Award instead of Daniels.

So which Hawks could be up for awards this season?

Aaron Wiggins- Most Improved Player

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shields the ball away from New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third consecutive winner for this award? Why not.

Wiggins is going to be taking on a larger role with the Hawks than what he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder. With OKC, he was the 9th, 10th, or 11th guy depending on the night, but he is going to be one of the top bench players for Atlanta this season and they hope he can level up their depth, which was an issue last season.

Wiggins is a solid defender and three-point shooter already, but what if he takes a leap on both ends of the court and becomes a very good perimeter defender as well as becoming a more complete player on offense, he could be a sneaky contender for this award. He is not getting any buzz for it either.

2. Dyson Daniels- Defensive Player of the Year

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard for perimeter defenders to take home this award and it is even harder when you have to compete with Spurs center Victor Wembanyama for the award. Wembanyama is the heavy favorite to bring home this award yet again and it would take a monumental season from anyone else to even challenge him.

Daniels is capable of that though.

Daniels steals numbers came down slightly last season, but he is still arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA. He can hold his own against any player in the NBA and was the only defender who frustrated Jalen Brunson in the playoffs last season. It might not be likely, but Daniels could take home this award with the kind of season that he is capable of.

3. Luguentz Dort- 6th Man of the Year

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming that he does not start (I don't think he will), Dort is going to be a prime contender for the top bench award in the NBA.

Being able to take Dyson Daniels out of a game and insert Lu Dort into a game is going to hound teams and frustrate them. Dort is an elite defender, and he might have a bounce-back season on the offensive end. If the Hawks have one of the best defenses in the NBA, Dort is going to be a big reason why.

There will be lots of competition for this award, but Dort could have a big enough impact on the Hawks this season.