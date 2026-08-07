Are the Hawks No Longer Interested In Nuggets Restricted Free Agent Peyton Watson?

The NBA offseason has been quiet since LeBron James made his decision to play for the Philadlephia 76ers and that is because there are not any marquee free agents left.

There are a trio of restricted free agents that are going to be important to watch heading into training camp. Peyton Watson (Nuggets), Jalen Duren (Pistons), and Benedict Mathurin (Clippers) have not re-signed with their respective teams, but with so few teams out there with financial flexibility to acquire any of them.

The Atlanta Hawks had been one of the teams mentioned as a potential suitor for Watson, though in a recent report, the interest had been described as more exploratory than substantial. Doing any kind of sign-and-trade with Watson is going to be difficult because of Denver's financial situation (currently in the second apron) and the Hawks' roster situation.

This week, the Nuggets decided to sign Lonnie Walker and add him to their roster, which had some wondering if this means that a Watson trade is likely. When reporting on the Walker signing, ESPN insider Shams Charania mentioned that Denver is in active talks with teams surrounding a Watson sign-and-trade, but the Hawks were not mentioned:

"The Nuggets remain in active trade talks with multiple teams on a potential Watson sign-and-trade, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers, sources told ESPN. Watson also holds a one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer."

Are the Hawks out on Watson?

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) after making a basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You always want to be careful that you are not reading too much into every report that comes out, but I do think it is notable that this is the first time in quite a while that the Hawks have not been mentioned as a suitor for Watson, showing that the recent reporting on the Hawks interesting being overstated might be correct.

Sign-and-trades are complicated, and it is even more complicated when you have a team over the second apron (Denver) and a team that has too many players on its roster, and the contracts that they would love to move are not desirable.

Watson does fit Atlanta's age timeline, is the kind of versatile wing that every team wants on their roster, and showed high-level shooting last season with the Nuggets. However, he did this in a small sample size and given that he wants a contract in the $20-$25 million per year range, it might not be worth the bet for the Hawks.

Things can change, though. There is no rush for the Nuggets to take any potential deal for Watson out there, and this could drag on until September and maybe right up into training camp. A Hawks deal for Watson was always going to be complicated, and the latest reporting seems to suggest Atlanta might not be all in on acquiring him.